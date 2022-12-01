Read full article on original website
Related
restonnow.com
Another Reston Association board member resigns, leaving five open slots for 2023
Reston Association is seeking to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of board member Glenn Small. In a late November statement to the Board of Directors, Small wrote that he would not be able to continue with the position after examining his personal and professional commitments. “This RA board...
restonnow.com
McLean resident announces bid for Dranesville District supervisor seat
The Dranesville District seat on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has its first candidate for next year’s election. Jimmy Bierman, a Democratic McLean resident, announced his candidacy last night. Current Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust will not be running next year, FFXnow previously reported. So far, five incumbent...
restonnow.com
Sully’s Pour House slams prosecutors over handling of 2021 shooting case
The owners of Sully’s Pour House, a gastropub in the Town of Herndon, is disappointed over the handling of prosecution against a man who allegedly fired a gun in the business on Nov. 6 last year. In a scathing Nov. 30 Facebook post, the owners said the justice system...
Comments / 0