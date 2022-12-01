Read full article on original website
There Is Help Out There: Resources for SMBs
For anyone thinking about launching a start-up or opening a retail store, business owners don’t have to go at it alone. Even larger companies with a hundred employees that are looking to grow should know that there is a lot of help out there. From the local chamber of...
'Tumor Progressing,' 'Positive Findings': Patients Often Confused by Medical Jargon
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you've ever left a medical appointment confused, it's probably not you: A new study finds that the medical jargon doctors use can be completely misunderstood by patients. Common medical lingo that makes perfect sense to doctors often gets lost in translation when...
Few Americans Understand Alcohol's Impact on Cancer Risk: Survey
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Alcohol increases the risk of cancer, but some Americans think it does the opposite, a new study shows. Researchers set out to understand people's awareness of the links between alcohol and cancer, finding that many would benefit from further education on the issue.
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Methamphetamine wreaks havoc on the heart, warns new research that shows heart failure rates linked to the illicit drug are on the rise around the world. Not only are these cases increasing, but they are more severe than traditional heart failure cases and...
Scientists May Be Closer to Effective HIV Vaccine
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction.
Cost of Epilepsy Meds Continues to Soar
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Costs for epilepsy medications in the United States are skyrocketing, outpacing inflation and straining federal insurers Medicare and Medicaid, according to new research. Spending on antiseizure medications more than doubled in eight years for the government insurers, largely because of third-generation and brand-name...
988 Mental Health Hotline Back in Business After Daylong Outage
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A national hotline that people can call in a mental health emergency went down for a day before it was restored late Thursday. Those in crisis could still reach counselors by texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org during the outage. The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline was also down.
Seizures Seem Tied to Faster Decline in People With Dementia
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dementia patients who suffer from seizures tend to decline faster and die younger, according to a new study that urges caregivers to watch for these sudden brain changes. "Our hope is that controlling seizures by prescribing antiseizure medications to these patients will slow...
Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With wind power picking up as a viable energy source, new research shows U.S. air quality is getting better, benefiting all Americans' health. There was one caveat to the findings, however: Only about a third of the potentially enormous health benefit is being...
CDC: New Omicron Subvariant XBB Spreading in U.S.
The omicron subvariant XBB was responsible for more than 5% of coronavirus infections this week – up from 4% of cases the week prior and nearly 3% the week before that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly variant update. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and...
Amgen Says Experimental Obesity Drug Has Promising Durability
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Amgen Inc's experimental obesity drug demonstrated promising durability trends in an early trial, paving the way for a larger mid-stage study early next year, company officials said ahead of a data presentation on Saturday. The small Phase I trial found that patients maintained their weight loss...
