Miranda Lambert Adds 16 New Dates To ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency For 2023

Miranda Lambert is giving you 16 more chances to see her in Las Vegas.

She just extended her Velvet Rodeo Residency and added 16 new shows, which will take place in July, November and December of 2023.

Live at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater, the Texas native says she’s ready to keep the party in Sin City rollin’ next year:

“We’re gonna keep the party goin in Vegas! ✨🤠 I’m adding more shows to my Velvet Rodeo Residency in July & December 2023.

Fan Club presale: Dec. 5. Join at mirandalambert.com for access. General onsale: Dec 9.”

Miranda recently received four 2023 Grammy nominations , including one for the coveted Country Album of the Year award for her eighth studio album Palomino , which was released earlier this year.

Velvet Rodeo Residency dates:

12/3/22

12/4/22

12/8/22

12/10/22

12/11/22

3/24/23

3/25/23

3/30/23

4/1/23

4/2/23

4/6/23

4/8/23

4/9/23

7/7/23

7/8/23

7/12/23

7/14/23

7/15/23

7/19/23

7/21/23

7/22/23

11/30/23

12/2/23

12/3/23

12/7/23

12/9/23

12/10/23

12/14/23

12/16/23

I have yet to see the show in person, but I can’t get enough of these videos of her playing her heartbreaker “Carousel,” from the aforementioned new record: