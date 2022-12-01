Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio Milestones

Read full article on original website
Owens Corning Maintenance Technician Position Available
Maintenance Technician Job Description (Shift) Owens Corning is a Company with an unwavering commitment to delivering solutions, transforming markets and enhancing lives. It’s who we are. It’s why we are here. We do it by fully engaging our employees in support of growing our customer’s businesses. And when we do, we grow ours as well. In addition to the building materials that go into homes and commercial structures, Owens Corning makes products that add performance and value to built-up roofs, paved surfaces, recreational vehicles, trailers and many more business and industrial applications.
Mount Vernon Police Register – Dec 05, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) An officer responded to a threats complaint on South Lincoln Street. An officer was patrolling the area of North Sandusky Street near Monroe Street. The officer observed two known individuals walking in the alley and one had an outstanding warrant. Nothing further at this time.
Business Office Manager Position Available
Are you a business office manager with experience in skilled nursing accounts receivable?. When you join us as the Business Office Manager at The Laurels of Mt. Vernon, you’ll manage the day to day office functions, provide assistance to guests and families with billing and insurance questions!. The Laurel...
