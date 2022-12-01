Read full article on original website
Kentucky adds commitment from 3-star wide receiver Ardell Banks
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Ardell Banks on Monday evening. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound prospect is out of Massillon, Ohio. He chose the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, and Syracuse. Banks will add depth to Kentucky’s wide receiver room, which has...
UK Football to face Iowa in Music City Bowl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football team (7-5) has received a bowl bid: they will face Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game is set for a noon eastern kickoff. UK beat the Hawkeyes in the...
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/4: Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter; Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter and Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass. Nicholasville is the historic county seat of Jessamine County and has been growing fast in recent decades. The town was named after...
Third time is a charm; Douglass wins 5A state title
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass, making its third appearance in the state championship game on Saturday, won the school’s first title, knocking off Bowling Green, 28-7. The last time a Lexington public school won a state football championship was back in 1981, when Henry Clay pulled the trick.
Saving Choctaw Academy, telling its story
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. William “Chip” Richardson is an ophthalmologist in Georgetown. He was looking for land to build a home on when he found a mostly undiscovered piece of American history. Now, he’s working to save the building and share its story but the clock is ticking.
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating a fire that killed at least six cats and a dog. The fire started just after midnight at a home on Hi Crest Drive, in the Bryan Station area. Three people who were inside managed to get out safely. Crews were able...
Driver charged with DUI, assault after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a Lexington car crash, according to police. Lexington police say the collision occurred at New Circle Road and Trade Center at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the at-fault car left the scene of the accident. The other car involved in the collision was flipped over.
Kentucky women accused in drowning death of toddler appear in court
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Clark County women accused in the death of a toddler appeared in court Monday afternoon. Monica and Erica Goodwin are both facing charges of manslaughter. Both entered pleas of not guilty during Monday’s hearing. Erica Goodwin has also bonded out of jail, while Monica Goodwin has not.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple waves of rain next week. The best chances, for showers and storms, arrive on Thursday. Some of you could get 2-4+ inches of rain by late week. Highs warm to the 60s by Wednesday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains will move in this week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Enjoy the dry moments while they last because several rounds of rain will be moving in soon. The first trace of showers will find us later today. These chances will not be significant or widespread. Most of you will see scattered showers develop by this afternoon and through the evening hours. You shouldn’t expect any of these to be on the heavy side. Most of that will show up once we get to the middle of the week.
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting on Russell Cave Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Russell Cave Road at around 3:00 AM. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The shooting...
Walker Montgomery delivers gifts, helps set up holiday store at Ky. Children’s Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky Children’s Hospital holiday tradition continues this week. The Jarrett’s Joy Cart Holiday Store opens Tuesday. On Sunday, they got a little help from one of country music’s big names. Jarrett’s Joy Cart was created by a patient of the hospital over...
Police investigate robbery at brewery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a robbery downtown Sunday afternoon. Officers say it happened just after 3 p.m. at West Sixth Brewing. A suspect has been taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery. No one was injured in the incident. This...
Remember space heater safety this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cold weather means more people are looking for ways to stay warm. Cold weather also means firefighters are responding to more house fires. So, how can you balance fighting the cold and keeping yourself and your family safe?. “We know that half of home heating fires...
Lexington hosts annual Christmas parade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christmas parade started at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, but Patricia Bengie came early. Bengie was one of the first people to claim their seats. “We wanted a front-row seat on the street,” said Bengie. Bengie’s daughter Annabella is in the Bourbon County High...
Home damaged after driver crashes vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged a home Sunday evening. According to LFD, a driver traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of their vehicle and went through two yards along Russell Cave Road. They clipped one parked vehicle, flipped and landed on top of another vehicle and caused significant damage to a family home.
Police arrest teen suspect in robbery at downtown business
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a robbery downtown Sunday afternoon. Officers say it happened just after 3 p.m. at Smithtown Seafood on West Sixth. A suspect, a 16-year-old, has been taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including wanton endangerment and robbery. No one was injured...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office provides resources for domestic violence victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the number of domestic violence-related homicides rises in Lexington, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes their resources for victims. On November 23, police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson shot and killed his wife, 47-year-old Talina Henderson, at her home on Bay Colony. According to court documents, Talina Henderson filed a petition for an emergency protective order on November 20. A judge issued a summons for a hearing Talina would never make it to.
