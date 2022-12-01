Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
REAL ID enforcement deadline extended to 2025
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The deadline to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card has been extended by two years, the federal government announced Monday. The deadline is now May 7, 2025 to get a REAL ID license or ID card before federal identification requirements...
Arizona will certify election results Monday. What happens next?
Arizona state officials will meet on Monday to conduct the state’s vote canvass and officially declare winners from last month’s elections, a once low-profile step that this year is expected to spark lawsuits from multiple Republicans. GOP figures have seized on printer malfunctions in the most populous jurisdiction of Maricopa County, contesting election officials’ insistence […]
These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff
Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb, […]
Georgia runoff underscores GOP struggles with Black voters
The Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and GOP hopeful Herschel Walker is laying bare the challenges Republicans continue to face in courting Black voters. Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) felt a candidate like Walker would inspire more Black Americans to vote Republican. Former President...
