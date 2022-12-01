ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen announces 2023 concert in Columbus

By Stephanie Thompson
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced a new world tour starting in 2023, which includes a stop in Columbus.

Wallen will play Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, according to a release. The singer’s “One Night At A Time World Tour,” will include special guests HARDY, Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman across various performances in the tour’s 39 dates.

Spotify Wrapped is here: How do you see your top artists and albums?

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the ‘Dangerous Tour,'” Wallen said in a statement. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off, but … it feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the ‘One Night At A Time World Tour.’ Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7Ihz_0jTq2YpG00

The release noted that the “Thought You Should Know” artist will be debuting three new songs at midnight on Dec. 2, including “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why.”

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 9.

WDTN

