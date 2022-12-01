BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.

1 DAY AGO