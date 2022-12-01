Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police investigate shooting in south St. Louis City
Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70
ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice struck the guardrail near Madison Street, drove...
KMOV
3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis hit-and-run lawsuit
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday found that a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was let off at the wrong corner, then who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed the street. After a three-day trial,...
Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. — A man was killed, and another was injured in a gunfight in Berkeley, Missouri, Sunday morning. In a press release, St. Louis County police said a 26-year-old man was killed and another man was shot in the leg and injured at a home on Larry Lane. The injured man is expected to survive his injuries.
KMOV
St. Louis Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Berkeley, Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the City of Berkeley. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith, of Larry Lane in Berkeley. According to the police department, the City of Berkeley received a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Police investigating double shooting that kills man in Berkely early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.
Shooting victim found dead overnight in downtown St. Louis
This morning, the police in St. Louis were called to the scene of a homicide. In the 400 block of North 10th Street, a male victim was found shot.
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
Collinsville Fire Department holds school shooter training this week
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — In light of recent school shootings across the country and in St. Louis, the Collinsville Fire Department hosted a mass casualty response training this week, starting Monday. Health care workers from several area hospitals will teach a variety of topics, such as triage, stop the bleed...
Person found shot to death Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A person was found fatally shot early Saturday in downtown St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, a male victim was found shot shortly before 1:40 a.m. in the 400 block of North 10th Street. Police believe the victim is around 15-17 years old. The man...
advantagenews.com
No one injured in Alton house fire Sunday
No one was injured and a dog was rescued from a house fire Sunday night in Alton. The call came in at around 9:30pm for a structure fire in the 600 block of Oak Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house. The cause of the...
'He was just such a good man': Long-time neighbor and friend remembers Wildwood man beaten to death
WILDWOOD, Mo. — New and horrific details paint the picture of a deadly attack involving a Wildwood man on vacation in New Orleans. David Sorenson, 73, was beaten to death and his wife saw the tragedy unfold. Now, days later, 5 On Your Side learned that the suspect told police he doesn't remember a thing.
Several dogs dead, one rescued after house fire in north St. Louis
Multiple dogs, including some puppies, have died after a house fire Saturday evening in north St. Louis. Crews rescued one dog from the fire.
myleaderpaper.com
Pair arrested in Imperial in connection with stolen car
A 45-year-old Warrenton man and a 37-year-old Imperial woman were arrested in Imperial after they allegedly were found in a 2015 Nissan Sentra that had been reported stolen out of Carlinville, Ill., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy saw the car just before noon on Nov. 1...
St. Louis Man Shot By Brother While Playing Video Game
The alleged shooter has been taken into custody
Man dies in St. Louis shooting on I-55, traffic reopens after long jam
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning at Interstate 55 near South Broadway in St. Louis City.
Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO - A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.
5 On Your Side
