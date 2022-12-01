ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice struck the guardrail near Madison Street, drove...
KMOV

3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
5 On Your Side

Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning

BERKELEY, Mo. — A man was killed, and another was injured in a gunfight in Berkeley, Missouri, Sunday morning. In a press release, St. Louis County police said a 26-year-old man was killed and another man was shot in the leg and injured at a home on Larry Lane. The injured man is expected to survive his injuries.
KMOV

St. Louis Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Berkeley, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the City of Berkeley. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith, of Larry Lane in Berkeley. According to the police department, the City of Berkeley received a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
FOX2Now

Police investigating double shooting that kills man in Berkely early Sunday morning

BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in Berkeley early Sunday morning. According to reports, officers got the call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Larry Lane around 2:00 a.m. Police contacted, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He shared that he was in a gunfight with another man who inside the local residence.
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
5 On Your Side

Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
5 On Your Side

Collinsville Fire Department holds school shooter training this week

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — In light of recent school shootings across the country and in St. Louis, the Collinsville Fire Department hosted a mass casualty response training this week, starting Monday. Health care workers from several area hospitals will teach a variety of topics, such as triage, stop the bleed...
advantagenews.com

No one injured in Alton house fire Sunday

No one was injured and a dog was rescued from a house fire Sunday night in Alton. The call came in at around 9:30pm for a structure fire in the 600 block of Oak Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house. The cause of the...
myleaderpaper.com

Pair arrested in Imperial in connection with stolen car

A 45-year-old Warrenton man and a 37-year-old Imperial woman were arrested in Imperial after they allegedly were found in a 2015 Nissan Sentra that had been reported stolen out of Carlinville, Ill., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy saw the car just before noon on Nov. 1...
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

