Morgan Wallen 2023 tour tickets on sale next week

By Liz Dowell, Reggie Lee
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour go on sale on Friday, December 9.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Wallen will make a trip to St. Louis to perform at Busch Stadium on July 7, 2023. Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman will be performing as well.

Wallen’s tour, presented by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring in Australia and New Zealand, kicks off in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY on March 15 before returning to the United States on April 15.

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will help perform, both domestically and internationally. There are a total of 39 dates, including 17 stadiums, amphitheaters, and arenas. Again, tickets will go on sale Friday, December 9.

