Central Washington family medicine residency program celebrates 25th anniversary

FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning
Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. “Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking in this weather,”...
NonStop Local Weather Alert: School closures and delays for Monday December 5
PACIFIC NORTHWEST – School Closures:. Calvary Christian School 2hr late startK4 & K5 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.K4 & K5 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.Daycare opens at 8:30 a.m.Kiona-Benton City School District 2hr late startNo AM Breakfast & No AM Tri-TechLiberty Christian School Tri-Cities 2hr late startFinley School District 2hr late start No AM PreschoolPasco School District 2hr late startNo AM PreschoolKingspoint Christian School 2hr late startNo Morning Extended DaySt. Joseph’s School Kennewick 2hr late startAM Preschool 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.PM Preschool 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.Children’s Center opens at 8:00 a.m.Richland School District 2hr late startBuses on snow routesPaterson School District 3hr late startAM/PM buses on snow routes”Sonova kids will be picked up at 100 Circles Main Office Parking Lot.”North Franklin School District 2hr late startKahlotus School District 2hr late startColumbia School District 1hr late start.
