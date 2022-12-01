Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have breezy start to the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is set to have a few breezy days ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 5, there is a 20% chance of snow showers after noon, with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high near 42. There will be west-northwest winds of 15–20 mph featuring gusts as high as 35 mph. A 50% chance of snow showers will begin in the evening alongside mostly cloudy skies, a low of 21, and a 10–15 mph west wind.
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see slight chance of snow on Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After mostly sunny skies today, there is a slight chance that Cheyenne residents will see some snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports a 20% chance of snow in the afternoon on Monday. However, that likelihood jumps up to 50% that night, when the temperature is forecast to drop into the low 20s.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
capcity.news
Wyoming transit seek Cheyenne community input on proposed route to Fort Collins
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – During the first two weeks of December, Cheyenne community members can provide input regarding a proposed public transit connection between the city and Fort Collins, Colorado. Anyone can complete an online survey about the potential route at www.cowytransitstudy.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19. Survey questions...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Botanic Gardens announces holiday schedule
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In observance of the upcoming holidays, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive, will have a change in schedule for all those who would like to visit the community attraction. The gardens will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 23, until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins officials join Cheyenne councilman in developing plan for abandoned buildings
Rawlins City Council has approved $10,000 in funding to help hire a legal specialist to develop a plan for cleaning up abandoned buildings. Many Wyoming communities face a similar problem. Buildings constructed in the early part of the 20th century have little or no historic value, don’t live up today’s architectural standards and are too costly to restore. Some structures are worthy of saving. Many are not and have been abandoned by their owners, who have passed the problem onto local city governments and creditors.
capcity.news
National average gas price falls 15.8 cents; Laramie County sees 20-cent decline
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gas prices across the nation fell 15.8 cents from last week to $3.36 per gallon Monday, and the decline was sharper in Laramie County, where the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 20 cents. It’s the fourth straight week that the nation’s average...
Storm Could Hit Cheyenne, Laramie With Over Six Inches of Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne and Laramie could get up to six inches of snow with a winter storm that is expected to hit the area later today. The agency says higher elevations of the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains could get up to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing for Two Years After Hurricane, Dog Reunites With Cheyenne Family 1,200 Miles Away
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Alexis Leuning and her then-boyfriend Bobby visited an animal shelter in South Carolina in 2019, they brought home an energetic pit bull puppy they named Bolt. A year and 1,000 miles later, Alexis, her two children, Bobby and Bolt had...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department swears in three new officers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has sworn in three new officers today, Dec. 5. The department announced that Brian Ahearn, Nicholas Gordon, and Brendan Tait have been sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers. Officers Gordon and Tait will be attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, located in...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/2/22–12/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council Ward III organizes Coffee Open House
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne City Council Ward III will hold a City Council and Coffee Open House this weekend. The event will be held at Dazbog Coffee, 3911 E. Pershing Blvd. Suite A, on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. Ward III councilmembers include Michelle Aldrich, Richard...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
oilcity.news
Wyoming, Nebraska burglary suspects arrested in Colorado on fugitive warrants
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects wanted by authorities in Wyoming and Nebraska have been apprehended in Arapahoe County, Colorado. Jessica Allred and Jeramie Lewis are now in custody on fugitive warrants in Colorado, the Pine Bluffs Police Department said. Pine Bluffs police reported the arrest at 11:08 a.m., just...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne opens application to fill vacant board slots
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board and one vacancy on the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities. Online and PDF applications are available for interested parties at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained...
cowboystatedaily.com
As City Faces Housing Crisis, Future In Limbo For Row Of Empty Historic Cheyenne Homes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A row of gorgeous homes in a picturesque Wyoming landscape sit perpetually empty in Cheyenne even as the city is feeling the pinch of a severe housing crisis. The puzzlingly vacant properties lie on land shared by the High Plains Arboretum...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
Is Mr. Bills Burgers Back In Laramie?
Okay, it's not supposed to be clickbait. Sorry if you were disappointed. It was just what the Facebook post I saw this morning said that they saw life in the old building. I got super curious and went to check out the place, to see if Mr. Bills Burgers Back was actually back in town.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
