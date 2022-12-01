Cops Find Beaten ‘Sex Slave’ Held Captive in Dog Cage

Getty

Police in Georgia have reportedly rescued a woman who was found naked and “beaten severely” while allegedly being held as a “sex slave” inside a dog cage. Authorities in Richmond County were alerted late Tuesday to the woman apparently being held captive after a former resident of the home where she was found visited to pick up some of his belongings. “Upon entering the room he observed an unknown light brown-skinned female that was naked, beaten severely, and currently locked in a dog cage,” police said in an incident report, according to local news outlet 12 On Your Side. Five people were arrested after the bizarre discovery, all of them charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime. It was not immediately clear how long the unnamed victim had been locked in the cage; police said she had visible injuries to her face and was taken away by ambulance for medical treatment. One of the five people arrested allegedly told the former resident who found her: “She stole a bunch of stuff from me so she is going to be my sex slave and I am going to pimp her out until she pays it off.”

