Read full article on original website
Related
E-scooter company preps first Russia IPO since Ukraine invasion
Whoosh, a Russian electric scooter company, disclosed plans to raise up to $80 million at a $400 million valuation in a Moscow IPO. Why it matters: This would be the first such offering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, following which the Russian capital markets were hamstrung by Western sanctions.
Russia "won't accept" price cap on its oil
Russia has rejected a price cap on its oil, indicating it may stop supplying to countries that agree to the limit. Driving the news: The announcement comes after the Group of Seven nations, the European Union and Australia agreed to cap the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 per barrel starting on Dec. 5.
Oil crisis averted as Russian crude gets price-capped
A few months ago, it was a glimmer in the eyes of some U.S. economic diplomacy wonks. Now, a price cap on Russian oil — imposed by U.S. and European allies to try to throttle revenues to Russia — is a reality. Driving the news: The cap, agreed...
Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Russian state-owned bank VTB hit by largest DDoS attack in its history
MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's No. 2 bank VTB (VTBR.MM) was hit by the largest cyber attack in its history, it said on Tuesday, warning of temporary difficulties in accessing its mobile app and website, but assuring customers that their data remained safe.
OPEC+ agrees to maintain oil production targets
OPEC and its allied producers agreed to maintain their current oil-output targets during a videoconference on Sunday. Why it matters: The decision comes despite a recent decline in energy prices and a price cap on Russian oil by the Group of 7 nations set to take effect on Monday. It...
Explosions reported at two air bases deep inside Russia
Explosions rocked two Russian air bases hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian border on Monday morning, Russian media reported. Driving the news: Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday said it shot down Ukrainian drones that had attacked military airfields in Russia's Saratov and Ryazan regions, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.
EU, Western Balkans to boost partnership amid Ukraine war
EU leaders and their Western Balkans counterparts are to meet for talks aimed at boosting their partnership as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region
Mercedes to double electric motor output at Untertuerkheim - WiWo
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is to double production capacity for electric motors to 1 million units at its Untertuerkheim plant, which has traditionally focused on combustion engines, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Tuesday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: drone attack hits Kursk airfield in Russia, says governor; further strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Drone attack in Kursk set oil storage tank on fire, says governor; ‘critical infrastructure’ damaged by strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
U.S. and EU positions on China are converging, top official says
The EU and U.S. positions on China have converged, due in part to Beijing's growing assertiveness and burgeoning partnership with Russia, according to Stefano Sannino, secretary-general of the EU’s foreign policy arm. Why it matters: The EU declared Beijing a "systemic rival" in 2019, but European leaders have been...
China loses grip on global manufacturing
Global manufacturing’s center of gravity is moving away from China. Why it matters: Decades of geopolitics built on economic dependence stand to be impacted. Driving the news: Apple has accelerated plans to move some of its production outside of China as its business is being hurt by stringent COVID policies, according to a WSJ report over the weekend.
China begins loosening COVID restrictions after massive protests
China has begun lifting some of its COVID-19 restrictions even as the country's "zero COVID" policy remains. Why it matters: The loosening restrictions come shortly after stunning and rare nationwide protests erupted in late November as the Chinese government decided to stick with the zero-COVID policies. Driving the news: Major...
Russia deploys defence missile system on Kuril island near Japan
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry has said it has deployed mobile coastal defence missile systems on a northern Kuril island, part of a strategically located chain of islands that stretch between Japan and the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula.
Drone attacks oil tank at airfield inside Russia -governor
KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A drone attack on an airfield in Russia's Kursk region set fire to an oil storage tank, a governor said on Tuesday, a day after Russia accused Ukraine of audacious drone attacks on two military airfields deep inside Russian territory.
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0