Talking With Tami
Feel Good Friday: Warren Huntley’s Holiday Party
Last weekend I had an amazing time and you guys know that I love a good holiday party! Friend for a long time and a very popular event planner here in Atlanta, Warren Huntley(Warren Huntley Presents) invited me out to his estate for his annual holiday party and toy drive. I was excited to attend and Warren has been such a good friend over the years, I had to attend.
