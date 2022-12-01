ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-World Cup quarter-finals 2022: which teams have qualified?

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The World Cup knockout phase heads towards quarter-finals kicking off on Friday in Qatar. Below are the teams who have so far advanced into the last eight. Argentina beat off a frenzied Australia fightback to win 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals, where they will face the Netherlands on Friday.
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe: How do England stop the World Cup’s most feared forward?

England are set to face Kylian Mbappe, the man regarded by many as the best player on the planet, when they take on France in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final at Al Bayt Stadium.The 23-year-old forward, who scored four times en route to Les Bleus winning the 2018 tournament in Russia, leads the race for the Golden Boot in Qatar with five goals after a brace in the 3-1 last-16 victory over Poland.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Mbappe and the task of trying to stop him.Formidable formMbappe headed into the World Cup looking as lethal an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy