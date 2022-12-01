England are set to face Kylian Mbappe, the man regarded by many as the best player on the planet, when they take on France in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final at Al Bayt Stadium.The 23-year-old forward, who scored four times en route to Les Bleus winning the 2018 tournament in Russia, leads the race for the Golden Boot in Qatar with five goals after a brace in the 3-1 last-16 victory over Poland.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Mbappe and the task of trying to stop him.Formidable formMbappe headed into the World Cup looking as lethal an...

51 MINUTES AGO