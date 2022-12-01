Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor officials call out MDOT, OK looking into taking control of state roads
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with studying the feasibility of taking over state-controlled roadways in the city, and that includes North Main Street. The Michigan Department of Transportation is gearing up for a once-in-a-generation reconstruction of the corridor, and if the city wants it to become something other than a four-lane highway, now is the time to act, said Council Member Lisa Disch.
‘Homeowner-driven’ rezoning of 26 acres near Ann Arbor gets warm reception
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Ann Arbor’s southward sprawl has led to subdivision after subdivision in Pittsfield Township, often on land that was once a farm field. Normally, it’s developers making the pitch to build rows of new homes or apartment complexes. Not so on Thursday, Dec. 1, when...
See 7 cycling, walking pathway projects getting a boost from Washtenaw County parks
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Building a paved pathway for pedestrians and cyclists isn’t as easy as it sounds. “You’ve got vast roads, you’ve got steep ditches and then they might need a boardwalk. You’ve got utilities you need to contend with. So there are challenges that come with building a trail, and it’s kind of shocking how expensive it can be,” said Kira Macyda, principal park planner with the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission.
I-475 work closing northbound lanes, ramps in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Temporary slope repairs will cause lane and ramp closures during the next two weeks on I-475 in Flint, the Michigan Department of Transportation says. MDOT said work in the area of I-475 and I-69 started on Monday, Dec. 5, and is part of a long-term maintenance fix ahead of future I-475 construction.
New test results show dioxane pollution levels in Ann Arbor waters
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has shared results from its latest testing for dioxane in Ann Arbor-area surface waters. They show levels of the toxic chemical in waters that flow to the Huron River upstream of Ann Arbor’s main drinking water intake have ticked up slightly in some cases, and levels in Third Sister Lake are up significantly, while levels in Ann Arbor’s West Park area haven’t changed much since last year.
New ALDI supermarket could come to Ypsilanti area through deal with township
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti area could be getting its second ALDI supermarket through a real estate deal with Ypsilanti Township. Township leaders voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to OK a draft purchase agreement with the discount grocery chain for some of the only remaining undeveloped land along the commercial corridor of Huron Street/Whittaker Road, south of I-94.
$1.44M conservation purchase sets up one of largest nature preserves in Ann Arbor area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s extensive system of parks and nature preserves has grown by roughly 220 acres with a $1.44-million conservation purchase, creating what will become one of the largest publicly accessible sites in the Ann Arbor area. The county Parks and Recreation Commission closed on the...
Jackson’s Michigan Theatre begins fundraising for bigger stage, updated balcony, HVAC
JACKSON, MI – The Michigan Theatre of Jackson is seeking help to fund major renovations needed for the historic building. Executive Director Steve Tucker is seeking $6.1 million through a capital campaign to maintain the downtown Jackson theater’s historical significance while bringing it to the 21st century. The projects consists of an extended stage, an upgraded balcony, new HVAC, updated carpet and more.
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December
FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
Students are safe at school after Lake Orion bus crash scare
A group of Lake Orion middle schoolers are back in class after walking away from a frightening bus crash Monday morning. The bus sustained front-end damage and a smashed windshield. No injuries were reported.
Educare Flint celebrates fifth anniversary, talk future of early childhood education
FLINT, MI - A child’s early years are the foundation for their future development. That’s why Educare Flint was created in 2017 to further advance education for the children in the community. On Monday, Dec. 5, a five-year anniversary was celebrated at its center off Gladwyn Street with...
Ann Arbor wants to have a circular economy. So what does that mean?
ANN ARBOR, MI — “Circular economy” isn’t exactly a household term yet, but Ann Arbor hopes to change that in its quest to become a greener city. It’s a core strategy of the city’s A2Zero carbon-neutrality plan, and it’s about keeping goods and materials in rotation and out of landfills by reusing, repairing, sharing, lending and otherwise finding ways to extend the useful life of items like appliances, bicycles, furniture, toys and clothes.
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
thesuntimesnews.com
Zingerman's Cornman Farms is thinking about its future
Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is exploring two options to address the fact that it has outgrown the seasonal tent it uses for its weddings and events. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Tabitha Mason, Managing Partner at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, to ask about the potential plans. “After nine great...
Ann Arbor college reaches record enrollment during statewide student declines
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor college is touting record enrollment over its 59-year existence. Concordia University Ann Arbor reached 1,201 enrolled students for the fall 2022 semester, officials said. The next highest enrollment was 1,197 students in fall 2018. The private Lutheran college, established at its 4090 Geddes...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Fire crews battle flames at a mobile home park in Novi; 3 homes are a total loss
According to the Novi Fire Chief, the fire started at around 2:50 a.m. at the Country Cousins Mobile Home Park on Branton Street just off Haggerty Road.
MLive
