One hospitalized in motorcycle crash on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S WW White Road. Police said a 22-year-old man was traveling in the southbound...
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by Fire
No one was injured in the blaze, which incinerated the restaurant and surrounding structure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Chron.com and KSAT.com.
Truck driver surprised to wake up to huge fire at East Side truck stop
SAN ANTONIO – The flames and smoke were almost impossible to miss for anyone driving along an East Side highway early Thursday morning. According to San Antonio firefighters, a fire that started inside the kitchen of a Denny’s restaurant near Interstate 10 and Foster Road quickly spread throughout the entire building.
Massive fire destroys Flying J Travel Center on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire at an East Side restaurant Thursday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Denny's in the Flying J Travel Center off North Foster Road near Interstate 10. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in...
Denny’s kitchen fire spreads through Flying J along I-10 on East Side, destroys building
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a massive fire at a Flying J and Denny’s along Interstate 10 on the East Side on Thursday morning. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said they initially got a call about a fire in the restaurant’s kitchen at 5:15 a.m. The restaurant is attached to the Flying J in the 1800 block of Foster Road, near I-10.
Man suspected of DWI crashes into SAPD SUV at scene of accident
SAN ANTONIO — A pickup truck driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a San Antonio Police car that was blocking off traffic for another crash that happened earlier. It happened around 1:15 a.m.Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue northwest of downtown. While officers...
Man barricades himself inside home after firing shotgun towards neighbors holding party; SWAT on scene
SAN ANTONIO — A SWAT situation has now lasted for several hours in a west-side neighborhood. Officers responded to the 300 block of Noria St for a shooting in progress around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived, witnesses said they were having a party and the neighbor across...
Massive fire breaks out at Texas truck stop, engulfs convenience store in flames
A fire broke out at a truck stop in San Antonio, sending large clouds of smoke into the air. The fire began inside of a Denny's kitchen that is attached to a travel center.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
Family says Cantu was suffering 'complications to his stomach and digestive track'
The 17-year-old was previously in the hospital for nearly two months after being shot in October
One dead in drive-by on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man inside of his house after a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home on the west side, and they say the victim was shot in the back while sleeping.
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run of Army veteran
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened just over a week ago. The crash happened Nov. 27 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, Army veteran William Rogers III was wearing a reflective vest...
The local’s guide to internet service in the San Antonio area
Learn everything you need to know about internet in the San Antonio area, including speeds, prices, and connection types.
On The Grind drive-thru coffee shop to build first San Marcos location
It will be the first location north of New Braunfels.
San Antonio teen arrested after driving through New Braunfels plaza, crashing into building, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old from San Antonio was arrested after he allegedly drove through Main Plaza in New Braunfels and then crashed into a building and ran off, according to police. New Braunfels police said the teen driver, identified as Brennon Smith, was traveling on West San Antonio...
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
