KSAT 12

One hospitalized in motorcycle crash on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S WW White Road. Police said a 22-year-old man was traveling in the southbound...
KSAT 12

Truck driver surprised to wake up to huge fire at East Side truck stop

SAN ANTONIO – The flames and smoke were almost impossible to miss for anyone driving along an East Side highway early Thursday morning. According to San Antonio firefighters, a fire that started inside the kitchen of a Denny’s restaurant near Interstate 10 and Foster Road quickly spread throughout the entire building.
news4sanantonio.com

Massive fire destroys Flying J Travel Center on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire at an East Side restaurant Thursday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Denny's in the Flying J Travel Center off North Foster Road near Interstate 10. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in...
KSAT 12

Denny’s kitchen fire spreads through Flying J along I-10 on East Side, destroys building

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a massive fire at a Flying J and Denny’s along Interstate 10 on the East Side on Thursday morning. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said they initially got a call about a fire in the restaurant’s kitchen at 5:15 a.m. The restaurant is attached to the Flying J in the 1800 block of Foster Road, near I-10.
KTSA

One dead in drive-by on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man inside of his house after a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home on the west side, and they say the victim was shot in the back while sleeping.
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run of Army veteran

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened just over a week ago. The crash happened Nov. 27 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, Army veteran William Rogers III was wearing a reflective vest...
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

