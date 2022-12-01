ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina Schools bus driver fired after failing alcohol test after morning run

By Courtney Shaw
 4 days ago
Medina City Schools has fired a bus driver for showing up to work drunk and driving students. According to a statement from the school district, the driver failed a random alcohol test conducted after his morning run on Nov. 15.

During an ongoing internal investigation with Medina Police, the district said it was determined that Herbert Ferguson was drinking alcohol and met the legal definition of intoxication while driving students.

Ferguson was arrested on Wednesday.

He has been charged with endangering children.

The district released the following statement:

"The safety and security of our students is paramount, and behavior such as impaired driving is not tolerated by our school District. We are very grateful for the Federal Department of Transportation’s random drug and alcohol testing policy and to our Transportation Department that immediately removed the driver from his duties in accordance with District procedures. The school Board and the District have been and will continue cooperating with the Medina City Police Department in this matter."

