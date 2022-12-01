ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston-Area Nurse Needs Helping Hand As She Recovers From Summer Stroke

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
Doreen Barker (left) is going through rehab as she recovers from a massive stroke Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe, "Doreen Earley Barker's Stroke Recovery"

A 58-year-old woman who has spent most of her life helping others heal needs people to return the favor as she recovers from a stroke from earlier this year, according to her family.

Doreen Barker suffered a "massive, right-sided stroke" that landed her in critical care at Mass General Hospital in July, her family wrote on a GoFundMe page. Barker, who worked as a registered nurse for over a decade, is now going through rehab while under her family's care.

"Doreen has a long road ahead of her," the page reads. "She has limited speech and paralysis in her right arm and leg and cannot walk. Our lives have been significantly impacted as she requires 24-hour care and modifications to my parent’s home."

Barker primarily worked as a visting nurse for Mass General Brigham Home care in Boston, Cambridge and Charlestown for the past five years. Her medical emergency resulted in the loss of her health insurance, forcing Barker and her husband to cover her medical bills themselves.

"They are adjusting to her disability income (half of her nurse's income), and she will likely never return to work again," the GoFundMe continues. "Medical care expenses, health insurance, and modifications to the home have become a financial burden on our family."

The family is hoping to raise $35,000 to help cover the cost of Barker's care. People interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Colleen Gaffney
4d ago

This seems to be happening more and more. Since she was a nurse, I’m sure she was double Vaxxed and most likely boosted. The zero liability with these drug companies should be illegal. They are profiting billions and billions of dollars and this poor woman now has no health insurance. If proven to be connected, these manufacturers should be covering all medical expenses and then some. They should want to help these injured people. I’m not sure how they sleep at night.

