Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 13

MIAMI, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 13 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates a two-point conversation against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Each of my must-start passers ranks inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below.

Justin Herbert is another high-end QB1 play this week. My list of six must-start quarterbacks also features some streaming options or injury fill-ins.

Hurts, Herbert, Joe Burrow , Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Dak Prescott , Josh Allen , Tom Brady , Jimmy Garoppolo and Aaron Rodgers also are inside my Top 10.

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are on bye in Week 13, which means Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold should be benched.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jalen Hurts

Hurts should never leave fantasy football lineups, but I expect him to finish this week as the top quarterback. The Philadelphia Eagles star is averaging the third-most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks with at least two starts this season.

He also threw at least two touchdown passes in five of his last six starts. Hurts also just ran for a franchise-record 157 rushing yards in Week 12. This week, the Eagles will face the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans boast a strong run defense, so look for Hurts to utilize his talented pass catchers in this matchup. The Titans allowed the second-most passing yards and sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 12 weeks.

I expect Hurts to total at least 300 passing yards and three scores. He also should still add a little value as a runner.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is an elite fantasy football play in Week 13. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

Justin Herbert

Herbert is my No. 2 option, but could end the week as the top fantasy football quarterback if Hurts fails to produce as a passer. Herbert threw three touchdown passes and totaled 274 passing yards in Week 12. He also found the end zone twice in Week 11.

I expect his fourth three-touchdown performance in Week 13, when the Los Angeles Chargers battle the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders allowed the second-most fantasy points and seventh-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through 12 weeks. They also just allowed a season-high 328 passing yards in Week 12 to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith .

Herbert threw for 279 yards and three scores in Week 1 against the Raiders. Look for a very similar performance this week for the Chargers star.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence ranks 11th in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks with at least two starts. The Jaguars quarterback was the fourth-highest scorer in Week 12. He also averaged the seventh-most fantasy points per game over the past four weeks, among quarterbacks with multiple starts.

This week, the Jaguars will battle a Lions secondary defense that allowed the most fantasy points and fifth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through 12 weeks.

Lawrence went off for 321 passing yards and three scores in Week 12. He totaled 259 passing yards and two scores in Week 10, before the Jaguars' Week 11 bye.

Look for this hot streak to continue. Lawrence is a near lock for at least 275 passing yards. He also should find the end zone at least twice. He is my No. 11 play.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is my No. 13 fantasy football play in Week 13. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Jared Goff

Goff is a solid streaming starter this week as his Detroit Lions battle the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through 12 weeks.

Goff threw two touchdown passes in two of his last four games. He also reached that total in five of his 11 starts this season. The Jaguars allowed at least 250 passing yards in each of their last four games.

I expect the Lions quarterback to total at least 300 yards and two scores in this matchup. He is my No. 13 play.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is only useful as a streamer in Week 13. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Derek Carr

Carr is a borderline QB1 this week due to the Raiders' matchup with the Chargers. The Raiders quarterback is on a streak of four-consecutive games with at least 248 passing yards and two passing scores per game. He also threw a season-high three touchdown tosses in Week 12.

Look for Carr to come close to similar statistics this week against the Chargers. The Raiders likely will attempt to establish a running game early on against this defense, but I expect them to fall behind and be forced to throw.

Carr's potential for pass attempts should result in at least 200 passing yards and two scores. He could work his way into the Top 10 if he surpasses 250 passing yards.

He is my No. 14 play for Week 13.

Mike White

White is a low-end streamer who should only be in lineups if you need a bye week starter or you are desperate for fantasy production from your quarterback.

The New York Jets quarterback totaled 315 passing yards and three touchdowns last week in his first start of the season. He will get another start this week against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed the most passing yards (293.3) and fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 12 weeks.

White is still a bit of a risky play, based on his lack of experience and the potential for a low-scoring game, but this matchup is too good to pass up. He is my No. 15 play and is a great bye week fill in for Kyler Murray.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (R) is a Top 5 fantasy football option in Week 13. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. TEN

2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at LV

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. DEN

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. IND

7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at NE

8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

9. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIA

10. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at CHI

11. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at DET

12. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

13. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. JAX

14. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC

15. Mike White, New York Jets at MIN

16. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at SF

17. Kirk Cousins , Minnesota Vikings vs. NYJ

18. Russell Wilson , Denver Broncos at BAL

19. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL

20. Deshaun Watson , Cleveland Browns at HOU

This article originally appeared on UPI.com