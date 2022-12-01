In photos: Dua Lipa, Christian Louboutin attend Footwear News Achievement Awards in NY
Dua Lipa, fashion designer Christian Louboutin, Idris Elba and more attended the annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on November 30, 2022. The event celebrates the footwear industry. Lipa received the first-ever Collection of the Year Award for her collaboration with Puma and Louboutin was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Dua Lipa arrives on the red carpet at the annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on November 30, 2022.
Christian Louboutin.
Left to right, Louboutin, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba.
Fergie.
Sugar Ray Leonard.
Amina Muaddi.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild.
Carmelo Anthony.
Pritika Swarup.
Jordin Sparks.
Sofia Hublitz.
Comments / 0