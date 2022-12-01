In photos: Dua Lipa, Christian Louboutin attend Footwear News Achievement Awards in NY

Dua Lipa, fashion designer Christian Louboutin, Idris Elba and more attended the annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on November 30, 2022. The event celebrates the footwear industry. Lipa received the first-ever Collection of the Year Award for her collaboration with Puma and Louboutin was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Dua Lipa arrives on the red carpet at the annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on November 30, 2022.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Christian Louboutin.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Left to right, Louboutin, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Fergie.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sugar Ray Leonard.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Amina Muaddi.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Carmelo Anthony.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Pritika Swarup.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jordin Sparks.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sofia Hublitz.