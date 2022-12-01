ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rosevilletoday.com

New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023

Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Supervisors show support for updating General Plan

The Placer County Board of Supervisors held a workshop to initiate discussions on updating the county’s General Plan during its regular meeting Tuesday. According to Placer County Senior Planner Chris Schmidt, the General Plan serves as a blueprint for development to achieve a collective vision and serves as a guide for decisions that affect Placer’s growth and development.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CalMatters

A changing of the guard in Sacramento

Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
gettingaroundsac.blog

the worst ADA violation in Sacramento?

Let me say up front that there is a lot of competition for ‘the worst’, but I think the sidewalk and other construction on Capitol Ave between 16th St and 17th St is certainly in the running. What are the issues?. No advance warning of sidewalk closure at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

The Goddard School of Roseville

ROSEVILLE, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Student 'slave auctions' illustrate the existence of a hidden culture of domination and subjugation in US schools

In an otherwise normal football season, two California high schools abruptly canceled the remainder of their games for the same reason. Players on both teams participated in troublesome acts of racism. In October 2022, Amador High School in Sutter Creek ended its season after school officials learned that several players joined a Snapchat called “Kill the Blacks.” In nearby Yuba City, members of the River Valley High School football team produced and filmed a modern day slave auction. In the film, three teammates – all young Black men – were offered for sale. “They needed another person to be in the...
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
deltacollegian.net

Galt dream gone

Delta College’s plans once included a campus at the northern county line, in November the board approved sale of the land. In 2006, the San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board of Trustees purchased approximately 141.88 acres of property in a rural part of Galt for $2 million. Sixteen...
GALT, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - December 2, 2022

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) issued State Water Project allocations Thursday amounting to 5 percent of requested supplies for 2023. DWR is conserving existing storage in Lake Oroville in the event dry conditions continue. The initial 5 percent allocation would be met by flows from winter storms entering the Delta as well as stored water in San Luis Reservoir.
OROVILLE, CA
kubaradio.com

YCPD Announce DUI Checkpoint for Tonight

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Yuba City Police Department reports it has scheduled a DUI checkpoint for tonight, at a ‘central location’ in Yuba City. Officers will not only be on the lookout for suspected drunk drivers, but YCPD also wants to remind the public that over-the-counter drugs and prescription meds can also affect driving. And although cannabis is legal in California, driving under the influence of it is not.
YUBA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Travis Richardson sentenced to seven years for selling fentanyl

Travis Richardson, 34 of Sacramento, received a seven-year sentence Nov. 30 for selling fentanyl at the Placer County Superior Court in Roseville, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. The seven-year sentence is broken down between four years in prison and three years on mandatory supervision. If Richardson...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

