Read full article on original website
Related
rosevilletoday.com
New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023
Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Supervisors show support for updating General Plan
The Placer County Board of Supervisors held a workshop to initiate discussions on updating the county’s General Plan during its regular meeting Tuesday. According to Placer County Senior Planner Chris Schmidt, the General Plan serves as a blueprint for development to achieve a collective vision and serves as a guide for decisions that affect Placer’s growth and development.
davisvanguard.org
Decarcerate Sac, Allies Announce News Conference to Denounce Sacramento Jail Expansion
SACRAMENTO, CA – Community groups continue to line up opposing a nearly half billion dollar jail expansion coming up for a vote before the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors next week—the fourth time in about three years the board is considering a Sacramento County jail expansion. This time,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn City Council provides additional direction regarding Downtown Auburn planning
The city isn’t quite ready to spend the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding set aside for Downtown Auburn just yet. Council directed staff to narrow down potential spending opportunities at Monday’s city council meeting. City Manager John Donlevy presented the city’s work in preparation to spend the...
YAHOO!
‘Lawsuit factory’ attorney behind thousands of California ADA lawsuits pleads guilty to tax fraud
Northern California attorney Scott Johnson, who has filed thousands of disability lawsuits against local and state businesses over the past two decades, forcing some to shut down, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal tax fraud case. The plea bargain could net the Sacramento attorney 18 months of home confinement and...
A changing of the guard in Sacramento
Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
gettingaroundsac.blog
the worst ADA violation in Sacramento?
Let me say up front that there is a lot of competition for ‘the worst’, but I think the sidewalk and other construction on Capitol Ave between 16th St and 17th St is certainly in the running. What are the issues?. No advance warning of sidewalk closure at...
rosevilletoday.com
The Goddard School of Roseville
At The Goddard School-Preschool & Daycare of Roseville, our teachers work with your child’s natural inclination for exploration & discovery. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Student 'slave auctions' illustrate the existence of a hidden culture of domination and subjugation in US schools
In an otherwise normal football season, two California high schools abruptly canceled the remainder of their games for the same reason. Players on both teams participated in troublesome acts of racism. In October 2022, Amador High School in Sutter Creek ended its season after school officials learned that several players joined a Snapchat called “Kill the Blacks.” In nearby Yuba City, members of the River Valley High School football team produced and filmed a modern day slave auction. In the film, three teammates – all young Black men – were offered for sale. “They needed another person to be in the...
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
deltacollegian.net
Galt dream gone
Delta College’s plans once included a campus at the northern county line, in November the board approved sale of the land. In 2006, the San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board of Trustees purchased approximately 141.88 acres of property in a rural part of Galt for $2 million. Sixteen...
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 2, 2022
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) issued State Water Project allocations Thursday amounting to 5 percent of requested supplies for 2023. DWR is conserving existing storage in Lake Oroville in the event dry conditions continue. The initial 5 percent allocation would be met by flows from winter storms entering the Delta as well as stored water in San Luis Reservoir.
kubaradio.com
YCPD Announce DUI Checkpoint for Tonight
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Yuba City Police Department reports it has scheduled a DUI checkpoint for tonight, at a ‘central location’ in Yuba City. Officers will not only be on the lookout for suspected drunk drivers, but YCPD also wants to remind the public that over-the-counter drugs and prescription meds can also affect driving. And although cannabis is legal in California, driving under the influence of it is not.
goldcountrymedia.com
Travis Richardson sentenced to seven years for selling fentanyl
Travis Richardson, 34 of Sacramento, received a seven-year sentence Nov. 30 for selling fentanyl at the Placer County Superior Court in Roseville, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. The seven-year sentence is broken down between four years in prison and three years on mandatory supervision. If Richardson...
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
KCRA.com
Uber finds a 50% increase in drivers across Sacramento, many cite inflation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New data by the rideshare platform, Uber, found a worldwide increase in Uber drivers by nearly 30%. Sacramento saw one of the largest upticks in drivers, with a 50% increase. Of new drivers surveyed, 72% said inflation and the cost of living were factors in joining...
Hazel Avenue Improvement Project wraps up in Sacramento County
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The Hazel Avenue Improvement Project is now complete after around 14 years and $70 million. The project goes from Madison Avenue and Highway 50, through Rancho Cordova and Fair Oaks. A ribbon cutting marked the end of the third and final phase this week. It’s...
KCRA.com
‘I didn’t want to die that way’: Former Sacramento homeless meth addict becomes outreach navigator for others
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 21 years of meth addiction and a decade of homelessness on the streets of Sacramento, Tracey Knickerbocker, 61, said God saved her life so she could show others a path out of homelessness and back to the real world. Knickerbocker is employed as a homeless...
Comments / 0