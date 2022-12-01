In an otherwise normal football season, two California high schools abruptly canceled the remainder of their games for the same reason. Players on both teams participated in troublesome acts of racism. In October 2022, Amador High School in Sutter Creek ended its season after school officials learned that several players joined a Snapchat called “Kill the Blacks.” In nearby Yuba City, members of the River Valley High School football team produced and filmed a modern day slave auction. In the film, three teammates – all young Black men – were offered for sale. “They needed another person to be in the...

