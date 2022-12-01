ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer: First look at Netflix docuseries debuts amid William and Kate’s Boston visit

By Kevin Slane
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

'Harry & Meghan' will show 'what's happening behind closed doors,' according to Prince Harry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMdub_0jTq0I1I00
An image from the trailer for "Harry & Meghan," an upcoming documentary series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Netflix

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

Those are the words of Prince Harry in the first teaser trailer for “Harry & Meghan,” which was released Thursday morning and is billed by Netflix as “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.”

In the trailer, we see both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex getting emotional, with Meghan Markle laying the groundwork for the genesis of the six-episode docuseries: “When the stakes are this high,” the Duchess says, “doesn’t it make more sense to hear the story from us?”

According to a Netflix press release, “Harry & Meghan” will chronicle the “clandestine days” of the couple’s early relationship as well as “the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

The royal couple relocated from England to California in March 2020.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story,” the press release reads. “It paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

The debut of the teaser for “Harry & Meghan” comes as Prince William and Princess Catherine tour Boston during a three-day visit. The trip is the first to America for the royal couple since 2014.

A Palace spokesperson did not comment after the trailer’s release. But earlier in the week, a source told People magazine that William and Kate “won’t be distracted by other things” during their Boston visit.

Netflix has not announced a specific release date for “Harry & Meghan,” only saying that it is “coming soon,” with People reporting that it will debut in December.

Watch the official teaser trailer for “Harry & Meghan” below.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

King Charles Gifts Himself A Prince Harry Snub For His Birthday

November 14 marked the birthday of King Charles III, reports CNN, and this year was his first birthday as the newly appointed monarch, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. In honor of his special day, the 74-year-old was officially granted the role of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father, Prince Philip, who held the title for almost 70 years until his death in 2021 (per Daily Mail).
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy