‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer: First look at Netflix docuseries debuts amid William and Kate’s Boston visit

'Harry & Meghan' will show 'what's happening behind closed doors,' according to Prince Harry.

An image from the trailer for "Harry & Meghan," an upcoming documentary series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Netflix

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

Those are the words of Prince Harry in the first teaser trailer for “Harry & Meghan,” which was released Thursday morning and is billed by Netflix as “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.”

In the trailer, we see both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex getting emotional, with Meghan Markle laying the groundwork for the genesis of the six-episode docuseries: “When the stakes are this high,” the Duchess says, “doesn’t it make more sense to hear the story from us?”

According to a Netflix press release, “Harry & Meghan” will chronicle the “clandestine days” of the couple’s early relationship as well as “the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

The royal couple relocated from England to California in March 2020.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story,” the press release reads. “It paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

The debut of the teaser for “Harry & Meghan” comes as Prince William and Princess Catherine tour Boston during a three-day visit. The trip is the first to America for the royal couple since 2014.

A Palace spokesperson did not comment after the trailer’s release. But earlier in the week, a source told People magazine that William and Kate “won’t be distracted by other things” during their Boston visit.

Netflix has not announced a specific release date for “Harry & Meghan,” only saying that it is “coming soon,” with People reporting that it will debut in December.

Watch the official teaser trailer for “Harry & Meghan” below.