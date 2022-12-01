Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Xi Jinping's Rule Will Be Impacted In The Long-Term By China's 'White-Paper Protests,' Says Former Australian PM
Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said the rare nationwide “white-paper protests” in China may not have an immediate effect but will have a long-term impact on Xi Jinping's government. What Happened: Recently, hundreds of Chinese citizens took to the streets to protest against the country’s zero-COVID rules...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Benzinga
Putin's Point Man On Energy Says Russia Won't Adhere To Western Oil Price Cap Even If It Has To Cut Production
President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said even if Russia has to trim production, it will not sell oil subject to a Western price cap, Reuters reported on Sunday. The Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to put a price cap...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
EU, Western Balkans to boost partnership amid Ukraine war
EU leaders and their Western Balkans counterparts are to meet for talks aimed at boosting their partnership as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region
UK risks sleepwalking into food supply crisis, says farmers’ union
NFU warns farmers are struggling with soaring cost of fuel, fertiliser and feed
Mercedes to double electric motor output at Untertuerkheim - WiWo
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is to double production capacity for electric motors to 1 million units at its Untertuerkheim plant, which has traditionally focused on combustion engines, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Tuesday.
Explainer-What's on the agenda at the U.N.'s COP15 nature summit?
MONTREAL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A key United Nations summit to halt nature loss begins this week in Montreal, Canada. Delegates from nearly 200 countries will spend two weeks hashing out a new global deal to protect the world's struggling species and fast-vanishing wild places.
Benzinga
3 Chinese Stocks Moving On China's Covid-19 Restriction Rollback
Shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese companies are moving higher Monday after the country lifted some of its Covid-19 restrictions. Morgan Stanley says the IShares MSCI China ETF MCHI is set to jump nearly 15% over the next year as restrictions ease. The China fund's top two holdings are Tencent Holding...
Benzinga
Analyst: China Could Drive Recovery For Semiconductor Stocks In 2023
The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI traded higher by 0.2% on Monday after China relaxed some of its COVID-19 shutdown rules. On Monday, Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya said China's reopening could open the door for significant upside for top semiconductor stocks. Semis Bouncing: The iShares Semiconductor ETF...
Benzinga
Investor Sentiment Drops Amid Concerns Over Further Fed Rate Increases
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an easing in the investor sentiment after the Dow Jones tumbled by around 500 points on Monday. US stocks declined in the previous session amid concerns over further Fed policy tightening after ISM services index came in better-than-expected for the month of November.
Benzinga
Marijuana Banking Reform On Hold As House Lawmakers Disagree On Defense Bill Inclusion Option
House lawmakers delayed coming to a long-awaited decision on whether to consider a series of cannabis reforms as part of a large-scale defense bill, citing disagreements over several key unresolved issues, reported Marijuana Moment. Meanwhile, the offices of several Republican senators met with the Department of Justice to discuss their concerns with pending cannabis banking reforms.
Benzinga
Switzerland Weighs Restrictions On EV To Conserve Energy - Could It Impact Tesla's Ambitions?
Switzerland could be the first to impose driving bans on e-cars to restore energy security, as media reports quoted a draft regulation on restrictions and prohibitions on the use of electrical energy. The paper restricted the private use of electric cars for essential journeys like professional practice, shopping, and doctor...
Benzinga
Amid Rising Tensions With Xi Jinping's China, Team Biden Considers Selling Upgraded Patriot Missiles And Radars To Taiwan
The Biden administration has proposed selling Taiwan as many as 100 of its most advanced Patriot air-defence missiles along with radar and support equipment. The report noted that the state department made the provisions under the 2010 sale to the island, so technically, it is not new. The proposal has been classified as an enhancement to the earlier deal, with a total value of $2.81 billion.
Benzinga
$27 Million Gone: NowRx Is Latest High-Profile Startup To Hold Firesale As Equity Crowdfunding Favorite Breaks Silence
California-based startup NowRx recently announced that it sold its patient files to Alto Pharmacy and Capsule Corp. The move comes as a result of the company's inability to raise additional capital because of "the current economic climate," according to a statement from NowRx. Effective Nov. 30, Alto Pharmacy acquired patient...
Benzinga
This Congressman Is Up Over 28% On AMD Stock Buy, Also Sees Gains On These 2 Dividend Payers
Goldman Sachs is up roughly 26%, for Rep. Thomas Suozzi since the trade was filed. The congressman has been serving as a representative of New York since 2017. Congressman Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) has made over 300 trades in the past three years, including purchasing shares of Advanced Micro Devices AMD on Oct. 11, worth between $15,000 to $50,000, per Capitol Trades. Suozzi purchased these shares for a cost basis of $57.63, and is already up 28% since the purchase order was filed.
Benzinga
Apple Reportedly Under Fire From Federal Labor Agency For Atlanta Anti-Union Practices
Apple Inc. AAPL could be setting itself up for a showdown with the federal labor agency over its anti-union stance and measures. What Happened: National Labor Relations Board’s Atlanta regional director has deemed that Apple violated federal law by “interrogating and coercing" employees in Atlanta, the agency’s press secretary Kayla Blado said, reported Bloomberg.
Benzinga
If G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil Backfires, These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Could Benefit
As the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union announced a plan to set a price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, set to take effect on Dec. 5, 2022, it is evident that the energy crisis is far from over. That's because Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not sell oil at a lower price cap.
Benzinga
Alibaba Down 2%, Nio Falls Over 3%: Hang Seng Treads Water On Weak Wall Street Cues Over Rate-Hike Worries
Hong Kong shares opened lower on Tuesday, following an overnight decline in U.S. markets after some key economic data triggered fears of the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates and causing a recession. Although the benchmark Hang Seng was marginally higher, EV stocks such as Nio and Xpeng fell...
