Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Fortune

‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Reuters

Explainer-What's on the agenda at the U.N.'s COP15 nature summit?

MONTREAL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A key United Nations summit to halt nature loss begins this week in Montreal, Canada. Delegates from nearly 200 countries will spend two weeks hashing out a new global deal to protect the world's struggling species and fast-vanishing wild places.
Benzinga

3 Chinese Stocks Moving On China's Covid-19 Restriction Rollback

Shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese companies are moving higher Monday after the country lifted some of its Covid-19 restrictions. Morgan Stanley says the IShares MSCI China ETF MCHI is set to jump nearly 15% over the next year as restrictions ease. The China fund's top two holdings are Tencent Holding...
Benzinga

Analyst: China Could Drive Recovery For Semiconductor Stocks In 2023

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI traded higher by 0.2% on Monday after China relaxed some of its COVID-19 shutdown rules. On Monday, Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya said China's reopening could open the door for significant upside for top semiconductor stocks. Semis Bouncing: The iShares Semiconductor ETF...
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Drops Amid Concerns Over Further Fed Rate Increases

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an easing in the investor sentiment after the Dow Jones tumbled by around 500 points on Monday. US stocks declined in the previous session amid concerns over further Fed policy tightening after ISM services index came in better-than-expected for the month of November.
Benzinga

Marijuana Banking Reform On Hold As House Lawmakers Disagree On Defense Bill Inclusion Option

House lawmakers delayed coming to a long-awaited decision on whether to consider a series of cannabis reforms as part of a large-scale defense bill, citing disagreements over several key unresolved issues, reported Marijuana Moment. Meanwhile, the offices of several Republican senators met with the Department of Justice to discuss their concerns with pending cannabis banking reforms.
Benzinga

Amid Rising Tensions With Xi Jinping's China, Team Biden Considers Selling Upgraded Patriot Missiles And Radars To Taiwan

The Biden administration has proposed selling Taiwan as many as 100 of its most advanced Patriot air-defence missiles along with radar and support equipment. The report noted that the state department made the provisions under the 2010 sale to the island, so technically, it is not new. The proposal has been classified as an enhancement to the earlier deal, with a total value of $2.81 billion.
Benzinga

This Congressman Is Up Over 28% On AMD Stock Buy, Also Sees Gains On These 2 Dividend Payers

Goldman Sachs is up roughly 26%, for Rep. Thomas Suozzi since the trade was filed. The congressman has been serving as a representative of New York since 2017. Congressman Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) has made over 300 trades in the past three years, including purchasing shares of Advanced Micro Devices AMD on Oct. 11, worth between $15,000 to $50,000, per Capitol Trades. Suozzi purchased these shares for a cost basis of $57.63, and is already up 28% since the purchase order was filed.
Benzinga

Apple Reportedly Under Fire From Federal Labor Agency For Atlanta Anti-Union Practices

Apple Inc. AAPL could be setting itself up for a showdown with the federal labor agency over its anti-union stance and measures. What Happened: National Labor Relations Board’s Atlanta regional director has deemed that Apple violated federal law by “interrogating and coercing" employees in Atlanta, the agency’s press secretary Kayla Blado said, reported Bloomberg.

