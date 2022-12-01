Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Benzinga
Is The Oil And Gas Bull Market Over? This 2X Leveraged ETF Inversely Tracks Exxon, Occidental And More
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Bear 2X Shares DRIP was surging Monday after the Group of Seven (G7) nations and the European Union agreed to put a price cap of $60-per-barrel on Russian crude oil. The news could have been bullish for North America-based oil...
Benzinga
3 Chinese Stocks Moving On China's Covid-19 Restriction Rollback
Shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese companies are moving higher Monday after the country lifted some of its Covid-19 restrictions. Morgan Stanley says the IShares MSCI China ETF MCHI is set to jump nearly 15% over the next year as restrictions ease. The China fund's top two holdings are Tencent Holding...
Benzinga
Investor Sentiment Drops Amid Concerns Over Further Fed Rate Increases
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an easing in the investor sentiment after the Dow Jones tumbled by around 500 points on Monday. US stocks declined in the previous session amid concerns over further Fed policy tightening after ISM services index came in better-than-expected for the month of November.
Benzinga
Crypto Winter Deepens: These 2 Major Exchanges Slash Workforce To Prepare For 'Worst-Case Scenario'
Major exchanges Bybit and Australia-based Swyftx have laid off a third of their workforces, just a week after Kraken announced job cuts, amid a deepening crypto winter. Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit unveiled a reorganization plan that calls for a significant reduction in the company's staff across different verticals.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Benzinga
Signal Watch: In Thin Data Week, Markets Move Lower Ahead of Next Week's Fed Meeting
(Monday Market Open) Stocks sagged early Monday to kick off a week where fresh catalysts might be tough to find. We haven’t said that in a while, but unless you count today’s November ISM Services data and this Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for November, scheduled influential data is a bit thin in coming days.
Benzinga
Alibaba Down 2%, Nio Falls Over 3%: Hang Seng Treads Water On Weak Wall Street Cues Over Rate-Hike Worries
Hong Kong shares opened lower on Tuesday, following an overnight decline in U.S. markets after some key economic data triggered fears of the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates and causing a recession. Although the benchmark Hang Seng was marginally higher, EV stocks such as Nio and Xpeng fell...
Benzinga
If G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil Backfires, These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Could Benefit
As the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union announced a plan to set a price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, set to take effect on Dec. 5, 2022, it is evident that the energy crisis is far from over. That's because Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not sell oil at a lower price cap.
Benzinga
Is A Recession The Same As A Bear Market? No, But They Do Have Overlapping Similarities
As kids we learned a square is a rectangle, but a rectangle is not necessarily a square. The same is true of a bear market and a recession. Most recessions include a bear market, but not all bear markets lead to or include a recession. What’s the difference between a bear market and a recession?
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally 'Isn't Over'
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.75% to $853 billion at 7:17 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Axie Infinity (AXS) +26.3% $8.70. Synthetix (ETHW) +7.75% $1.90. Cronos (CRO) +5.6% $0.07.
Benzinga
Analyst: China Could Drive Recovery For Semiconductor Stocks In 2023
The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI traded higher by 0.2% on Monday after China relaxed some of its COVID-19 shutdown rules. On Monday, Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya said China's reopening could open the door for significant upside for top semiconductor stocks. Semis Bouncing: The iShares Semiconductor ETF...
Benzinga
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish
Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
Benzinga
This Congressman Is Up Over 28% On AMD Stock Buy, Also Sees Gains On These 2 Dividend Payers
Goldman Sachs is up roughly 26%, for Rep. Thomas Suozzi since the trade was filed. The congressman has been serving as a representative of New York since 2017. Congressman Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) has made over 300 trades in the past three years, including purchasing shares of Advanced Micro Devices AMD on Oct. 11, worth between $15,000 to $50,000, per Capitol Trades. Suozzi purchased these shares for a cost basis of $57.63, and is already up 28% since the purchase order was filed.
Benzinga
S&P 500 Down 2%; Nasdaq Drops 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 550 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.61% to 33,874.41 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,209.88. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.04% to 3,988.69. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by...
Benzinga
Will Tesla Maintain This Trend Or Is The Stock Headed For 52-Week Lows?
Tesla, Inc TSLA was plunging over 5% on Monday, in exaggeration to the S&P 500, which was sliding about 1%. The market has been firing off mixed signals recently, with the S&P 500 attempting to regain the 200-day simple moving average as support. The broad market index has been held back by Tesla, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN and Apple, Inc AAPL, three of the top four companies in the S&P 500.
Benzinga
Gold Down 1%; China Pharma Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.63% to 34,214.25 while the NASDAQ fell 0.83% to 11,366.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.84% to 4,037.38. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares fell by just...
Benzinga
EQT, Halliburton Lead Energy Stocks Lower As Russian Oil Embargo And Price Cap Kick In
The United States Oil ETF USO traded lower by 1.7% on Monday on renewed concerns the Federal Reserve may not be able to navigate a soft landing for the U.S. economy. What Happened? The ISM Services PMI rose to 56.5 in November from 54.4 in October, above expectations for a decline to 53.5. The higher-than-expected U.S. services activity comes after the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, ahead of economist expectations for 200,000 new jobs. The Labor Department also reported U.S. wages were up 5.1% year-over-year in November.
Benzinga
Amid Rising Tensions With Xi Jinping's China, Team Biden Considers Selling Upgraded Patriot Missiles And Radars To Taiwan
The Biden administration has proposed selling Taiwan as many as 100 of its most advanced Patriot air-defence missiles along with radar and support equipment. The report noted that the state department made the provisions under the 2010 sale to the island, so technically, it is not new. The proposal has been classified as an enhancement to the earlier deal, with a total value of $2.81 billion.
