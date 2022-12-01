CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will move up and over us tonight and into early Tuesday with a few light showers into the early morning hours before diminishing. We expect a drier, and sunnier afternoon on Tuesday with highs temperatures reaching the low 70s. With the warm front to our north midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

18 HOURS AGO