momcollective.com
Charleston Christmas Special Returns in December for Its 27th Season
Charleston Moms has partnered with Moranz Entertainment to bring our readers the following article. Charleston’s favorite holiday tradition returns in December as Moranz Entertainment brings the Charleston Christmas Special to the Charleston Music Hall for its 27th season. This year’s show runs Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. Tickets are on sale now at charlestonchristmasspecial.com.
counton2.com
GALLERY: Charleston Christmas Parade 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade took place on Sunday afternoon downtown. The parade started on Broad Street at Rutledge Avenue and commenced up Meeting Street. The city then held a tree lighting in Marion Square where News 2’s Rob Fowler had the...
Mayor Tecklenburg leads tree lighting in Marion Square Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston hosted a tree lighting ceremony Sunday night in Marion Square. Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, and News 2’s Rob Fowler prepared the crowd, discussed the meaning of Christmas in the Holy City, and spoke with celebrators downtown.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC
As the largest city in its state, Charleston is a melting pot of various attractions catering to guests of all ages and tourists of all interests. The city is the county seat of Charleston County and lies just south of the state’s coastline. Of course, Charleston is not ruled...
abackpackjournalist.com
St. Julian Devine Mimes – ride in style! Charleston, SC Christmas Parade
December 4, 2022 -What a beautiful afternoon, as the Vintage Cars – from the Low Country Model A Ford Club – s.tepped off at the Charleston, SC Christmas Parade. seats.https://www.abackpackjournalist.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=5622&action=edit#category-add Ms. D – from youth has loved parades, and has always encouraged her youth program members to join...
live5news.com
Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week. The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect. Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return...
islandeyenews.com
Isle Of Palms And Sullivan’s Island Record Third Stranded Dolphin Since Fall
According to Wayne McFee, the director of the National Ocean Service/ Hollings Marine Lab located at Fort Johnson on James Island, approximately 500 of them live in the estuaries around the Charleston area. And every year as many as 70 dolphins (wash ashore) on our state’s beaches. Unfortunately most...
live5news.com
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
live5news.com
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
National pizza chain to expand in Charleston area
Donatos, the fast-casual pizza chain, is looking to continue its growth in existing markets through further expansion in Charleston. The Ohio-based company, which opened its first Charleston-area restaurant in Summerville in 2015, has signed a new deal to add at least three new locations to the area over the next few years, a Donatos news release stated.
live5news.com
Evening Showers... Nigh time Fog!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will move up and over us tonight and into early Tuesday with a few light showers into the early morning hours before diminishing. We expect a drier, and sunnier afternoon on Tuesday with highs temperatures reaching the low 70s. With the warm front to our north midweek, temperatures will warm to unseasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and dry weather expected. A weak cold front will move through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
Road closures announced ahead of North Charleston Christmas parade
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has announced a series of road closures scheduled for Saturday during the city’s annual Christmas parade and festival. Various road closures will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 3. The following intersections will be impacted at some point during that timeframe: […]
Tanger Outlets Charleston to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Charleston is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Charleston The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
This Is South Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this historic twist in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Charleston Annual Holiday Parade to take place Sunday: Here’s what you need to know
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade takes place Sunday, and officials want to make sure you’re aware of the street closures happening downtown. Organizers say the parade will begin at 3 p.m. near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, and it will continue east...
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
City of Charleston holiday parade to impact downtown traffic Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade is set to impact traffic downtown traffic on Sunday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. near Colonial Lake on Broad Street and end at Marion Square on Calhoun Street. The following road closures will be in effect for the event: The parade […]
abcnews4.com
Habitat for Humanity builds 30 custom playhouses for local children in need this Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Project Playhouse built 30 custom playhouses Saturday for local children in need this Christmas. The Habitat for Humanity project utilized about 300 volunteers to help build the playhouses in one Saturday. This year they gathered for the build at Lowes Distribution Center on Dec. 3.
MUSC holds 19th Annual Angel Tree Parade of Toys
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday spirit could be felt throughout the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday during the 19th Annual Angel Tree Parade of Toys. Each year, the Salvation Army collects gifts for children in need through its Angel Tree project. More than 2,000 kids in the Tri-County area will have presents […]
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
