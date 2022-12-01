ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Randell Salyers was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when...
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash

Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
whopam.com

whvoradio.com

Clarksville Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville woman that was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Stephanie Bumgarner was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle.
whopam.com

wkdzradio.com

Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County

Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
whopam.com

Man arrested on nine warrants following traffic stop

A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday night led to the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on nine outstanding warrants. The Hopkinsville police report says 34-year old Andraous Moore of Hopkinsville pulled into the Rodeway Inn parking lot at a high rate of speed and when he noticed officers, he sped up and cut across the lot and crossed Fort Campbell Boulevard before stopping in the lot of Harbor Freight.
k105.com

Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November

Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
whopam.com

WSMV

Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
westkentuckystar.com

Car hits horse and buggy in Trigg County, 2 hurt

A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. The Trigg County Sheriff's office said a car driven by Robbie Cain of Princeton struck a horse and buggy near the intersection of Kentucky 128. WKDZ reported that...
whvoradio.com

Cadiz Man Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash

A Cadiz man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Tommy Hillyard was southbound when he lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road striking a tree before overturning. He was taken by...
whopam.com

Streets to close for Hopkinsville Christmas parade Saturday

Streets in downtown Hopkinsville will be closing this weekend to make way for the Hopkinsville Electric System night-time Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Glass Avenue and make its way south on Main Street. Glass Avenue will be blocked from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All side streets on Glass Avenue from North Drive to Main Street will be blocked along with all side streets on Main Street from Glass Avenue to 14th Street will be blocked from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
wkdzradio.com

WKRN

Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville

A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville. A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Newsmaker: Season to remember. Councilmember Sharon...
whvoradio.com

Parade Route Road Blockages Announced For Hoptown Christmas Parade

Officials with the City of Hopkinsville have announced the route and road blockages to be expected, when the 2022 Hopkinsville Electric Christmas Parade rolls through at 5:15 PM Saturday. The party begins at Glass Avenue and will move south on Main Street, all the way to 14th Street. As such,...

