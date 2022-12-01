Read full article on original website
Related
European shares dip as financials, energy stocks weigh
Dec 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by financials and energy stocks, as strong U.S. services activity data spurred fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to its aggressive rate hike approach.
Benzinga
Target Bull Drops Stock To Buy Shares Of This Retailer Following 'Overreaction' To Earnings
Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link believed one discount retailer's stock offered a buying opportunity so great, she was willing to sell one of her favorite names to jump in. What Happened: Link exited her position in Target Corporation TGT to raise cash to buy shares of Dollar General Corp DG. "I...
Benzinga
S&P 500 Down 2%; Nasdaq Drops 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 550 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.61% to 33,874.41 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,209.88. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.04% to 3,988.69. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by...
Benzinga
Alibaba Down 2%, Nio Falls Over 3%: Hang Seng Treads Water On Weak Wall Street Cues Over Rate-Hike Worries
Hong Kong shares opened lower on Tuesday, following an overnight decline in U.S. markets after some key economic data triggered fears of the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates and causing a recession. Although the benchmark Hang Seng was marginally higher, EV stocks such as Nio and Xpeng fell...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Benzinga
Angel Oak Mortgage Price Target Shaved By 58%, Analyst Downgrades Stock As Volatility Across Fixed-Income Markets Weigh
B of A Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage Inc AOMR from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $15.5 to $6.5. Given its vertically integrated platform, he found AOMR ideal for the secular growth opportunity in the non-qualified mortgage (Non-QM) market. AOMR also faced significant...
Benzinga
XPO Logistics Analyst Slashes Price Target By 34%; Says Brokerage Separation Simplifies Story At XPO
Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of XPO Logistics Inc XPO and lowered the price target from $70 to $46. The rating follows the spin-off of the company’s brokerage business (RXO) which was completed on Nov. 1, leaving the N.A. LTL (Less Than Truck load) business and the European transport business as one entity.
Benzinga
These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Lululemon Athletica Ahead Of Q3 Results
Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU is scheduled to release results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Analysts expect Lululemon to report quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, up from $1.62 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.81 billion.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply TSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $224.4 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $200.00.
Benzinga
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga
Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%? Here Are 40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Winc, Inc. WBEV rose 88.5% to $0.3901 after dropping over 23% on Friday. Winc, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.33 per share. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI surged 85.4% to $0.2072 after the company announced the acquisition of Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device Project. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX...
Benzinga
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023
Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Benzinga
ABM Industries Hikes Dividend By 12.8%
ABM Industries Inc ABM Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The new dividend represents a 12.8% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 per share. The dividend is payable on February 6, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 5,...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers TOL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-12-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Toll Brothers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95. Toll Brothers bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Why Sumo Logic Shares Are Popping After Hours
Sumo Logic Inc SUMO shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Q3 Earnings: Sumo Logic reported third-quarter revenue of $79 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $74.14 million. The company's top-line results were up 27%...
Benzinga
If G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil Backfires, These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Could Benefit
As the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union announced a plan to set a price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, set to take effect on Dec. 5, 2022, it is evident that the energy crisis is far from over. That's because Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not sell oil at a lower price cap.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings
Within the last quarter, United Airlines Holdings UAL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $50.67 versus the current price of United Airlines Holdings at $44.565, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Spire
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $72.71 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $67.00.
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Takeda Pharmaceuti
On Friday, shares of Takeda Pharmaceuti TAK experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.34% to $14.82. The overall sentiment for TAK has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga
Why This Longtime Comcast Bear Just Upgraded The Stock Down 30% This Year
Shares of Comcast Corporation CMCSA have lost close to 30% year to date. The adverse impact on Cable seems to have played out, according to Wells Fargo. The Comcast Analyst: Steven Cahall, a "long-time bear" on CMCSA, upgraded the rating for Comcast from Underweight to Equal Weight, while raising the price target from $30 to $38.
Comments / 0