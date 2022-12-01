Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Verisign
On Friday, shares of Verisign VRSN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.21% to $202.1. The overall sentiment for VRSN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was produced...
Benzinga
Investor Sentiment Drops Amid Concerns Over Further Fed Rate Increases
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an easing in the investor sentiment after the Dow Jones tumbled by around 500 points on Monday. US stocks declined in the previous session amid concerns over further Fed policy tightening after ISM services index came in better-than-expected for the month of November.
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Emerson Electric
On Friday, shares of Emerson Electric EMR experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.29% to $96.87. The overall sentiment for EMR has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga
Investment & Distressed Assets In Cannabis: Navigating And Managing Risk In Today's Market
New investment into the cannabis industry has recently slowed down due to a combination of stifling regulations, economic uncertainty, lack of access to capital and restrictive banking options. That said, increased quantifiable visibility into cannabis businesses’ operations and financial performance will allow a skilled investor to continue to take advantage of the new opportunities now arising from a unique convergence of market conditions.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Zions Bancorp
Zions Bancorp ZION has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zions Bancorp has an average price target of $61.1 with a high of $72.00 and a low of $50.00.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Silvergate Capital
Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Amgen Unusual Options Activity For December 05
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen. Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.
Benzinga
This Congressman Is Up Over 28% On AMD Stock Buy, Also Sees Gains On These 2 Dividend Payers
Goldman Sachs is up roughly 26%, for Rep. Thomas Suozzi since the trade was filed. The congressman has been serving as a representative of New York since 2017. Congressman Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) has made over 300 trades in the past three years, including purchasing shares of Advanced Micro Devices AMD on Oct. 11, worth between $15,000 to $50,000, per Capitol Trades. Suozzi purchased these shares for a cost basis of $57.63, and is already up 28% since the purchase order was filed.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply TSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $224.4 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $200.00.
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Takeda Pharmaceuti
On Friday, shares of Takeda Pharmaceuti TAK experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.34% to $14.82. The overall sentiment for TAK has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for R1 RCM
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on R1 RCM RCM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Spire
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $72.71 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $67.00.
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally 'Isn't Over'
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.75% to $853 billion at 7:17 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Axie Infinity (AXS) +26.3% $8.70. Synthetix (ETHW) +7.75% $1.90. Cronos (CRO) +5.6% $0.07.
Benzinga
Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%? Here Are 40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Winc, Inc. WBEV rose 88.5% to $0.3901 after dropping over 23% on Friday. Winc, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.33 per share. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI surged 85.4% to $0.2072 after the company announced the acquisition of Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device Project. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX...
Benzinga
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023
Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Spirit Realty Cap
Within the last quarter, Spirit Realty Cap SRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spirit Realty Cap. The company has an average price target of $42.75 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $37.00.
Benzinga
Analyst: China Could Drive Recovery For Semiconductor Stocks In 2023
The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI traded higher by 0.2% on Monday after China relaxed some of its COVID-19 shutdown rules. On Monday, Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya said China's reopening could open the door for significant upside for top semiconductor stocks. Semis Bouncing: The iShares Semiconductor ETF...
Benzinga
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish
Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
Benzinga
Alibaba Down 2%, Nio Falls Over 3%: Hang Seng Treads Water On Weak Wall Street Cues Over Rate-Hike Worries
Hong Kong shares opened lower on Tuesday, following an overnight decline in U.S. markets after some key economic data triggered fears of the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates and causing a recession. Although the benchmark Hang Seng was marginally higher, EV stocks such as Nio and Xpeng fell...
Comments / 0