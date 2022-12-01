The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, December 1 to December 4

The Print Bazaar on Cherokee is a reliably great place to find gifts and get impressed by local talent.

Thursday 12/01

The Sweet Spot

Typically, when you go into Third Degree Glass Factory (5200 Delmar Boulevard, University City), it's a wonderland of remarkable glass works, some fragile, twisting, with intricate details. At Sugar Rush , though, the glass will have competition as Third Degree is turned into a candy land full of desserts and candies as well as bites from popular restaurants. There will also be holiday cocktails, unlimited beer and a winter wonderland patio. But the glasswork has an ace up its sleeve: live demos from trained glassblowers so exciting it'll be hard to decide what's your favorite part of the evening. Sugar Rush is from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $65.

Christmas, but Weird

The City Museum (750 North 16th Street, 314-231-2489, citymuseum.org ) is putting its own spin on the holidays. All month long, visitors can check out different holiday displays and shows throughout the museum as part of its Weirdly Wonderful Holidays . The best part? It's all included with the price of admission. Merry Kitschmas, at the museum's Beatnik Bob's eatery, encourages folks to wear tacky outfits and either enjoy jazz during the day or belt out karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights. There's also a steampunk Santa workshop that offers a behind-the-scenes look at how those toys get made Fridays through Sundays until Sunday, December 25. On New Year's Eve, the museum is also hosting a family friendly party with a balloon drop at 8:30.

Hello, Dolly!

Composer Jerry Herman was known for writing the hit songs in Hello, Dolly!, Mame and La Cage aux Folles . This winter, New Jewish Theatre is celebrating the composer with Jerry's Girls , a Broadway music revue that includes Herman's greatest hits. The show starts Thursday, December 1, and runs through Sunday, December 18, at the J (2 Millstone Campus Drive, Creve Coeur; 314-432-5700). Shows are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $53 to $64.

Friday 12/02

Get Cyc-ed

You'd be forgiven if you initially thought Stray Dog Theatre's latest production, Ride the Cyclone: The Musical , sounded like a Final Destination movie. Six teenagers get into a freak accident on a roller coaster. But with Ride the Cyclone, there are no premonitions and no escaping death. The kids die and are stuck in limbo. A mechanical fortune teller, though, has a tempting offer: Tell your life story and possibly win a chance to be brought back to life. Surprisingly funny and wonderfully poignant, the kids learn a lot about what makes life worth living. Ride the Cyclone is at the Tower Grove Abbey (2336 Tennessee Ave) and runs from Thursday, December 1, through Saturday, December 17, with showtimes at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Additional performances are at 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, and Wednesday, December 14. Tickets are $25 to $30.

Saturday 12/03

Hunting Season

In terms of fun, Easter has always been the stepchild to Christmas. The one thing that Easter has going for it is the Easter egg hunt. The clever folks out in Chesterfield have taken the Easter egg hunt but made it Christmas with the Candy Cane Hunt in Central Park (16365 Lydia Hill Drive, Chesterfield). In addition to a hunt for candy canes, there will be a "special holiday guest" — probably with a name that rhymes with Fanta — crafts, and a holiday tree lighting. The event starts at 4 p.m., is for ages 2 to 12, and costs $10.





Sugar Rush takes over Third Degree Glass Factory today.

Get Whipped

According to Germans (and Austrians), Krampus is Santa's holiday helper who goes around putting bad kids in sacks and beating them with branches. The character has started catching on in America and was even the subject of a 2015 horror film. Now, you can meet Krampus in person (hope you've either been good or have a weird kink) at Cryptmas with Krampus , presented by Glamgoria and the Record Space. In addition to Krampus and his goblins, the event will include free eggnog, mulled cider, prizes and giveaways, and Krampus treats. The event also benefits the Mo Ho Justice Coalition, which protects Missouri sex workers. Cryptmas is at the Record Space (8716 Gravois Road, 314-437-2727) from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free.



Printers' Choice

More than 170 local and regional artists will be selling their woodcuts, etchings, letterpresses, screen printings and more at the 15th Annual Print Bazaar on Cherokee . The artists will fill storefronts, bars and venues along Cherokee Street with posters, calendars, prints and cards. Grab a coffee, drink or taco while you peruse the selections and get that holiday shopping done. The bazaar is free and takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit cherokeeprintbazaar.com for more information.

Sunday 12/04

Get Nosy About Your Neighbors

Holiday House Tours are the perfect way to get into your neighbor's house without being creepy or officious. For just $25, you can snoop to your heart's content at the 30th Annual Webster Holiday House Tour . From 2 to 6 p.m., several brave Webster Groves homeowners will be opening their doors to show off their homes and holiday decorations. The event benefits the Hixson Middle School. After you buy a ticket, you're given a program with the list of houses on the tour. For tickets visit hixson-middle-school-pto.square.site/s/shop.