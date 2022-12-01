ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lockheed Martin Partners With Israel's Rafael For Laser Weapon System

Lockheed Martin Corp LMT is partnering with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd to develop high-energy laser weapon systems. The weapon system will be based on a technology already developed by Rafael and Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in Israel. The technology, called Iron Beam,...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy