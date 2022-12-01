Read full article on original website
Lockheed Martin Partners With Israel's Rafael For Laser Weapon System
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT is partnering with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd to develop high-energy laser weapon systems. The weapon system will be based on a technology already developed by Rafael and Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in Israel. The technology, called Iron Beam,...
