The Messiah Community Sing Along
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Laurie Redmer Cadwallader talks about how the Eleventh Messiah Community Sing Along is free and open to the public! Join on December 11th at 3pm to participate in a wonderful community musical event at Chattanooga First SDA Church.
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Locally, Dropping Another 11 Cents Over The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 30.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a year...
Celebrate Shelter Pets Day at Mckamey Animal Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker from Mckamey Animal Center talks about how December 5th is recognized as "Celebrate Shelter Pets Day"! From December 1st to the 11th, nearly all animals have their adoption fees reduced to $25!. Stay connected with Mckamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N...
Second Annual Holiday on Hamill Event in Hixson
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The holiday spirit was on full display in Hixson today. The second annual Holiday on Hamill Christmas Event was held at The Ministry Center Church on Hamill Road. Guests could shop and eat at vendors, play on bouncy houses with axe throwing in the mix, and visit...
Crunch Fitness Set to Open A New Location in Hixson
The Crunch Fitness brand has concluded arrangements to bring a fitness center that has room for everyone irrespective of shape, age, size, gender, or fitness level to residents and guests of Hixson. Fitness enthusiasts and folks with different fitness goals looking to stay healthy will soon begin to actualize their various fitness goals.
Project Rescue Holds First Christmas Bazaar
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-A local organization who looks to help those who are homeless started what they hope becomes a new tradition.The bluegrass group Gloryland Way, led by leader Vincent Tan, provided entertainment for Project Rescue’s first Christmas Bazaar at the Standifer Gap Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Visitors could shop at...
Home Explodes in Lakewood Park
Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded.
This neglected Seth Raynor design is finally getting the investment it deserves
For decades, Lookout Mountain Club was viewed by architecture buffs and historians as one of the country’s great renovation opportunities. Seth Raynor laid out the course in 1925 on a high, tilting property near Lookout Mountain’s northeastern flank, just outside of Chattanooga. Raynor, who came into the profession over a decade earlier as a surveyor and construction specialist helping celebrated architect C.B. Macdonald build courses like National Golf Links of America, Piping Rock and the extinct Lido Club, had by this time become one of the most active and sought-after designers in the United States. At each of his commissions, including Lookout Mountain, he used variations of the “ideal holes” Macdonald first developed at NGLA (based on original holes from the U.K.), including the Redan, Eden, Road Hole, Alps (below), etc.
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"
Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.
Little Rome Restaurant Owner sets up campaign for employees
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The owners of the Little Rome Italian Restaurant in Chatsworth have vowed to rebuild after a catastrophic fire this week. But it won’t come soon enough to save their employees at Christmas. So the owners have set up a Go Fund Me drive to...
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northwest Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
[VIDEO] 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade
Ethan Garrett – WRGA News Digital News Editor and Video Reporter – On Thursday night a large crowd gathered in downtown Rome to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 holiday season with the annual Rome Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade was the “Joys of Christmas,” and Mary Hardin Thornton was awarded the title of Grand Marshal. The Rome Christmas parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade lineup Rome has ever seen. The Rome Christmas Parade proceeds from the applications are applied to the “Light up Rome” campaign to contribute to downtown Rome’s Christmas decorations. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
Go Rams! Tyner wins Tennessee state championship Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a hard-fought game Saturday, the Tyner High School Rams are the 2022 state champions in Tennessee. It's the first time the Rams have won the state title since 1997.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
Update: Chattanooga police find body of Jasmine Pace in Suck Creek Road area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Dec. 1): Chattanooga police said they found the body of a missing Chattanooga woman in the Suck Creek Road area on Thursday. A family member told Local 3 News, a sister station of WBIR in Chattanooga, the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace has been found.
Shots fired at Riverside Parkway Business on Monday Morning
On Monday morning at 10:20 AM, the Rome Police Department was requested by 911 dispatch call to investigate a shooting that occurred at a business at 550 Riverside Parkway. It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon. The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did result in a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area. The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.
Phase II Of The I-75 At I-24 Interchange Modification Scheduled To Begin In The Spring
Over the next several months, the design-builder for Phase II of the I-75 at I-24 interchange modification will complete the design of the project and acquire necessary permits. Construction is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2023. Once construction begins, every effort will be made to minimize impacts to...
U.S. Postal Service Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-24 Thursday Morning
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred on Interstate 24 in the eastbound lane heading out of Murfreesboro and towards Chattanooga on Thursday morning. The crash at mile marker 82 delayed traffic for well over two hours, starting at 7:59 Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer truck that overturned was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
Eastside Utility customers still frustrated with inconsistent water woes
APISON, Tenn. — Some Eastside Utility District customers are still frustrated when it comes to their monthly water bill. We spoke with one customer, Samantha Mullins two weeks ago, and right now she says nothing has changed. It makes me very angry and I feel bad for other people...
