The Association for Accessible Medicines has named David Gaugh as its interim CEO after the departure of former CEO and president Dan Leonard. Mr. Leonard retired from the position, which he has served in since September 2020, according to a statement AAM emailed to Becker's and his LinkedIn page. His successor has been at the generic drug lobby organization since 2012 and previously worked as the chief pharmacy officer for Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health System, according to his profile on AAM.

11 HOURS AGO