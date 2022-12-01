Read full article on original website
Supply chain issues may be easing even as economic activity contracts, report suggests
While economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in November for the first time since May 2020, there were some signs of optimism that supply chain issues may generally be easing, a key U.S. economic report showed Dec. 5. The November 2022 "Manufacturing ISM Report on Business," issued by...
President of pharma lobby resigns
The Association for Accessible Medicines has named David Gaugh as its interim CEO after the departure of former CEO and president Dan Leonard. Mr. Leonard retired from the position, which he has served in since September 2020, according to a statement AAM emailed to Becker's and his LinkedIn page. His successor has been at the generic drug lobby organization since 2012 and previously worked as the chief pharmacy officer for Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health System, according to his profile on AAM.
HCA, Tenet and CHS' margins have topped 2019 results since pandemic began
Recent industry reports have highlighted the financial challenges that many hospitals and health systems are facing, with shrinking operating margins potentially contributing to one of the worst financial years in decades, according to one report. However, operating margins among the three largest for-profit health systems in the country — Nashville,...
Illinois health system taps Tenet exec for COO
Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System has named Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN its new chief operating officer. Ms. Donovan has more than three decades of healthcare experience, according to a Dec. 5 news release shared with Becker's. She currently serves as COO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Detroit market, and president and CEO of the Detroit-based DMC Children's Hospital.
Virtual & automated care's role in solving for the ongoing staffing shortages
Healthcare organizations continue to grapple with a shrinking and burned-out workforce while simultaneously working to fulfill their missions of delivering high-quality care and expanding access. That has prompted a need for innovative solutions that can extend the reach of traditional care. At an executive session sponsored by Amwell at the...
