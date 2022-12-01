Read full article on original website
Related
Sony technologically ready to make humanoid robots once usage becomes clear
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) said on Tuesday it was technologically ready to make humanoid robots, but that it should be identified first for what purpose such robots can be useful.
Polygon
Dwarf Fortress is indescribable — but let me try
“What is Dwarf Fortress?” is not an easy question to answer. Sure, there’s a quick answer — Dwarf Fortress is a colony simulator game — but that glosses over so much of what Dwarf Fortress is. It’s a fantasy world-building engine and a resource management game and a city builder. It’s a game that inspired massive hits like Minecraft and Rimworld. It was featured in the New York Museum of Modern Art.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Team Star rematch guide
After beating Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can rematch the Team Star leaders at their bases, as they’ve been rebranded as Star Training Centers. In addition to rebattling the leaders, you can also take part in optional autobattle challenges again for LP. Repeating Team Star challenges. By ringing...
Polygon
Why it’s worth checking out the Crater, God of War Ragnarök’s biggest area
The Crater is easily the largest area in all of God of War Ragnarök. It’s located in the northwest corner of Vanaheim, and you won’t be able to see it on the map — let alone get there — until you’ve really made a dent in the game’s main story. It’s got three zones (the Plains, the Jungle, and the Sinkholes), and each are packed with side content for you to adventure through as you approach the titular Ragnarök.
Polygon
Riot’s League of Legends fighting game has a very deep tag system
Riot’s League of Legends fighting game, still currently codenamed Project L, got its longest showing ever on Monday. A new video shows off the game’s fighting mechanics with a special emphasis on the Tag and Assist systems, which are now the focus of the game. The video includes a few new moves from Champions like Darius, Ekko, Ahri, and Jinx, and an update on Illaoi, who is on her way to the game as well.
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound is the first great NFS game in years
The stakes and the racing action in Need for Speed Unbound may be familiar, but the game is a breath of fresh air for racing fans — and for a 25-year-old series that badly needed it. What surprises me the most about Need for Speed Unbound, however, is a...
Polygon
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s dragonriding is (almost) too good
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is immediately striking, thanks to the open vistas of the Dragon Isles. It’s a very open expansion, and the player gets a new ride with a set of wings almost immediately, thanks to the new dragonriding feature. The player has dragons to meet and primalists to defeat, and the Isles are a big place, so the player is granted their very own dragon. It’s a fantastic feature; I’ve been having a blast soaring around, even without pursuing all of the dragon glyphs and upgrading my dragon’s mouth and saddle.
Polygon
Fortnite Chapter 4 brings a whole new map and Geralt of Rivia in the battle pass
Fortnite just got a whole new map as part of the launch for its latest chapter. Along with the fresh battle royale island, Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 also adds new weapons, new powers, and a new battle pass that includes Doom Slayer and Geralt of Rivia. The season started about a day after Chapter 3’s finale event and will run until March 10.
