The Crater is easily the largest area in all of God of War Ragnarök. It’s located in the northwest corner of Vanaheim, and you won’t be able to see it on the map — let alone get there — until you’ve really made a dent in the game’s main story. It’s got three zones (the Plains, the Jungle, and the Sinkholes), and each are packed with side content for you to adventure through as you approach the titular Ragnarök.

