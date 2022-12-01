Read full article on original website
Police: Faux gun deal leads to homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenage boy is facing a felony murder charge as an adult in connection to a robbery under the guise of a gun deal that left a 27-year-old man dead late last month, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors...
Wells County prosecutor publicly reprimanded
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation into the conduct of Wells County Prosecutor Andrew J. Carnall during a police traffic stop involving his son this past summer has ended in a public reprimand from the Indiana Supreme Court. The disciplinary commission of the state’s highest court found that Carnall...
Fort Wayne adds traffic light at reworked Coldwater, Ludwig area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne implemented a new traffic signal at the intersection of Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway Monday. The new traffic signal will help facilitate traffic in the newly constructed intersection, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. The signal will only...
Public gets chance to learn, weigh in on U.S. 30 plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The public got a chance to learn more and weigh in on future improvements to a multi-county stretch of U.S. 30 during a meeting Monday evening. The meeting took place at 5 p.m. at Sweetwater Sound located at 5501 US 30 West. The meeting went over...
Townhomes proposal adds to growing development outside Huntertown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Townhomes are the latest addition coming to housing development in the area around northwest Fort Wayne and Huntertown. This month, Oakmont Development Company II is proposing to build 74 townhomes on nearly 18 acres on Hathaway Road. The townhomes will be built just north of where Oakmont’s lead developer, Jeff Thomas, is building 322 homes on 165 acres off Bethel Road. Both developments are called Sonora.
Trine University receives $4M grant for Fort Wayne project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trine University received approval for a $4 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant Monday for an upcoming facility in Fort Wayne. Announced in June, Trine’s Fort Wayne campus will employ 100 faculty and serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of...
Bid on artwork created by 27 Fort Wayne artists in fundraiser for homeless
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can bid on artwork from 27 Fort Wayne creatives in a fundraiser Saturday for people without homes. Ruth Koomler Art Gallery is hosting a silent auction called “Emergence – Art Inspired by Poetry”, and the money supports homeless people, organizers said.
Building the Future: FWCS students leaving impact on community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For most students in high school, their focus is on school, extracurricular activities and hanging out with their friends. But for some students involved in the Fort Wayne Community Schools ANTHIS program, they are leaving a legacy – all while helping their community.
Do It Best moves into Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – December 5, 2022 was a big day for Do It Best, Corp. It’s the first day in 75 years employees reported to work at a location other than the offices on Nelson Road in New Haven. Do It Best is the anchor tenant...
Self-storage business totaling 127K square feet coming to Illinois Road
The self-storage business is booming, here in Allen County and around the U.S. Last week, WANE 15 brought you the proposal to build up to 140 luxury toy garages off Lima Road in Huntertown. This week, there’s a proposal to build seven self-storage buildings on 9.5 acres at 14431 Illinois...
Summit City Music Theatre performs A Christmas Carol
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Charles Dickens classic comes to life at Salomon Farm Park. A Christmas Carol is being performed now by the Summit City Music Theatre through December 11. Learn more about Summit City Music Theatre and its production in the interview above. Tickets for the...
Enjoy Holiday Pops by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Caleb Young, conductor of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, to discuss their upcoming Holiday Pops concerts. Get tickets at fwphil.org or you can enter to win tickets on our contest page under the Lifestyle tab.
Donate winter clothes to Big Brothers Big Sisters at holiday market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shop small while giving back to an organization with local ties. The Fort Wayne Merry Makers Market & Winter Drive is a chance to shop more than 35 vendors, including food and beverage options, all while donating clothes to keep kids warm through the winter months. Fort Wayne Makers Market presents the event on behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana.
