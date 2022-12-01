FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Townhomes are the latest addition coming to housing development in the area around northwest Fort Wayne and Huntertown. This month, Oakmont Development Company II is proposing to build 74 townhomes on nearly 18 acres on Hathaway Road. The townhomes will be built just north of where Oakmont’s lead developer, Jeff Thomas, is building 322 homes on 165 acres off Bethel Road. Both developments are called Sonora.

