6 ETFs Up At Least 10% Last Week
Last week was eventful for the global market as it kicked off with Cyber Monday. After record online sales on Black Friday, Cyber Monday has probably become the heaviest online spending day ever. This is especially true as shoppers spent a record $11.3 billion on online shopping, up 5.8% year over year, according to Adobe (read: 5 ETFs to Splurge on Cyber Monday Record Sales).
Santa Claus Rally in No Hurry; Markets Close Lower
Market indices entered today’s initial trading session of the week cold, and mostly dwindled even colder into the afternoon hours, closing off session lows but still well lower than opening bell levels. The Dow dropped -482 points, -1.40%, the S&P 500 was -1.79%, the Nasdaq -1.93% and the small-cap Russell 2000 felt the brunt of the selling, -2.88% on the day.
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Last week was eventful for the global market as it kicked off with Cyber Monday. After record online sales on Black Friday, Cyber Monday has probably become the heaviest online spending day ever. This is especially true as shoppers spent a record $11.3 billion on online shopping, up 5.8% year over year, according to Adobe (read: 5 ETFs to Splurge on Cyber Monday Record Sales).
5 ETF Picks for December
Wall Street witnessed a winning phase in November. Hopes of smaller interest rate hikes from December, thanks to a slight decline in inflation, renewed investors’ risk-on trading. However, renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the resultant lockdowns as well as a weakening global growth outlook, occasionally weighed on sentiments.
4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against the Volatile Market
Technology sector stocks have been hit the hardest amid the U.S. broader market sell-off year to date (YTD). Since early 2022, Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility due to several economic issues. These include Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the Russia-Ukraine war-led energy crisis and persistent inflation over the last year.
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Unit Buys McDonald Zaring in Washington
MMC - Free Report) business Marsh recently acquired McDonald Zaring Insurance through its subsidiary Marsh McLennan Agency. The acquiree, located in Walla Walla, WA, is a full-service agency. The financial terms of the deal are yet to be disclosed. Marsh McLennan Agency or MMA is expected to gain from McDonald...
3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth
Stocks extended their strength in last week’s session, with the indexes penciling in their second consecutive weekly close in green territory. Although Friday’s better-than-expected Employment Situations Report brought some volatility and uncertainty to the market, investors can, at least, celebrate the recent streak of green. In the historically-volatile...
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy for December
After the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, Wall Street is expected to continue its strong trend to end the month. A solid historical performance, Santa Claus Rally, a less-hawkish Federal Reserve and encouraging inflation data could unleash a mega-rally in December, which has proved to be a strong month for the stock market over the past 70 years (read: Top-Ranked ETFs That Outperformed in November).
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down
CBRL - Free Report) delivered mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 28, 2022) results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped...
OGE Energy (OGE) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
OGE - Free Report) . Shares have added about 7.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is OGE Energy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Is W.R. Berkley (WRB) Up 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
WRB - Free Report) . Shares have added about 7.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is W.R. Berkley due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
ENPH - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.2% downward over the last 60 days. Absolute Software (. ABST -...
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Novo Nordisk, Axon, General Mills in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed a second straight winning week for the first time since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%, 1.1% and 2.1%, respectively. Stocks did well earlier in the week on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comment in...
Tap 5 Bargain Stocks With Incredibly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios
Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straight-forward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 5th
TITN - Free Report) : This company which represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days. Titan Machinery’s shares gained 40.9% over the...
Biden's Intervention Averts Rail Strike: An Analysis
UNP - Free Report) , CSX Corporation (. NSC - Free Report) had time till Dec 9 to iron out differences and reach an agreement to avoid a strike. With the President signing the bill that would make a rail strike illegal, that damaging possibility has been put to rest.
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock Gained 25.4% in the Past Year
BAH - Free Report) have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to. The uptick was primarily driven by Vision 2020, differentiated business & large addressable market. Reasons for Upside. Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategic development of its solutions business allows it to...
Fast-paced Momentum Stock United (UAL) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Permian Oil Drilling Rig Count Rises in 7 of Prior 12 Weeks
BKR - Free Report) stated that the U.S. rig count was in line with the prior-week tally. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications. Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge...
