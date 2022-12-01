Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Supply chain issues may be easing even as economic activity contracts, report suggests
While economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in November for the first time since May 2020, there were some signs of optimism that supply chain issues may generally be easing, a key U.S. economic report showed Dec. 5. The November 2022 "Manufacturing ISM Report on Business," issued by...
HCA, Tenet and CHS' margins have topped 2019 results since pandemic began
Recent industry reports have highlighted the financial challenges that many hospitals and health systems are facing, with shrinking operating margins potentially contributing to one of the worst financial years in decades, according to one report. However, operating margins among the three largest for-profit health systems in the country — Nashville,...
Viewpoint: Reform Medicare through competition, consumer choice
Medicare reform through cost reduction caused by increased competition and consumer choice is necessary both to combat rising healthcare costs and the nation's debt, according to a Dec. 4 opinion piece in The Hill. Undisciplined medical spending is leading to what James Capretta, the Milton Friedman Chair at the American...
President of pharma lobby resigns
The Association for Accessible Medicines has named David Gaugh as its interim CEO after the departure of former CEO and president Dan Leonard. Mr. Leonard retired from the position, which he has served in since September 2020, according to a statement AAM emailed to Becker's and his LinkedIn page. His successor has been at the generic drug lobby organization since 2012 and previously worked as the chief pharmacy officer for Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health System, according to his profile on AAM.
'A bureaucratic mess': insurers' slow payments frustrating hospitals
Mike DeWerff, CFO for Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health said the health insurance industry has been slowing down payments, the Lincoln Journal Star reported Dec. 3. Previously, commercial payers took about 50 days to pay claims submitted by Bryan, Mr. DeWerff said in the report. That length of time has increased by about five days, or 10 percent.
Lawsuit, new clients, VA troubles: What Oracle Cerner has done in past month
From being ordered to stand trial in a brain damage lawsuit to picking up several new hospital clients, here are 12 headlines about EHR vendor Oracle Cerner from the past month. 1. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec....
