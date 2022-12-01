ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Engaged: Christine & Kody’s Daughter Shares Proposal Pics With Fiancée

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Image Credit: VRCP/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO/MEGA

Gwendlyn Brown, the daughter of exes Kody Brown and Christine Brown, is engaged! The 21-year-old Sister Wives star shared proposal photos on Nov. 30 that showed the sweet moment that Gwendlyn got engaged to her girlfriend, Beatriz Queiroz, who she’s been dating since April. Someone hid behind a tree to capture the adorable proposal, which took place in the woods

After the proposal, Gwendlyn and her future wife sat on the ground in the snow while surrounded by roses and candles, as seen in the photos. “i’m engaged!! 💍💚,” Gwendlyn wrote in her caption. The TLC star showed off her gorgeous engagement ring in a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story. The ring is a rectangular cut emerald with diamonds.

Gwendlyn’s engagement comes one year after her parents announced the end of their 27-year marriage. Kody, 53, who shares six children with Christine, 50, said on Instagram at the time that it was “Christine’s decision” to end the longtime marriage, and that it “comes with a great deal of sadness.” Kody is still married to his three other wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1lV0_0jTpwqPq00
Kody Brown and his four wives (Photo: VRCP/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO/MEGA)

Kody and Christine’s split has been playing out on the current season of Sister Wives, which was filmed last year. On the Nov. 27 episode, Christine moved out of Arizona for Utah, which caused disagreements between her, Kody, and the other wives regarding a custody agreement for her and Kody’s teenage daughter, Truely.

In October, Christine revealed that she’s “casually dating” following her split from Kody. “I’m not in the mood for any kind of a serious relationship, so one or two dates per person is all I’m gonna allow right now,” she said to Us Weekly. Christine also confirmed that she’d “love to get married again,” but only if it’s a monogamous relationship.

