Idaho State

Courthouse News Service

Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry

(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Open for business: Twin Falls Rep. Clow gets new leadership spot in Idaho House

Rep. Lance Clow will lead an Idaho House committee for the fifth straight year. He’ll just be sitting in a different chair. The Twin Falls Republican was assigned Friday to serve as chairman of the Business Committee for the new-look House following four years at the front of the Education Committee, one of the more notable decisions made by newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Moyle.
Big Country News

How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington

BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Democrats lose one of two seats on powerful budget-setting committee

In a historical departure, Idaho House Democrats will have half as many members on the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee in the 2023 legislative session, after Republican leadership cut the Democratic seats from two to one. The House announced its committee assignments during a short floor session Friday morning. The Appropriations committee, which is a joint […] The post Idaho Democrats lose one of two seats on powerful budget-setting committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Idaho Uncovered

9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: GOP 'rules' reveal grand hypocrisy

December: the month we brace for a grave and life-changing experience. Birth of a Savior? Turning point of winter? End of a year? No, January starts a new Legislature, and as Mark Twain wrote, “Our lives, our liberty, and our property are never in greater danger than when Congress is in session.”
105.5 The Fan

10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw

If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
Big Country News

Navy Attack Submarine Named for Idaho Welcomes new Commander

GROTON, CT - The USS IDAHO, a Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine currently under construction, is on schedule to be christened in 2024 and commissioned into active US Navy service in 2025. This is the first Navy vessel to be named after Idaho in over 100 years. A committee of Idaho volunteers is working to plan for the warship’s christening and commissioning activities under guidelines set by the Secretary of the Navy.
Big Country News

Rep. Mike Moyle Elected new Speaker of the Idaho House

BOISE - Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, was elected speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives in a private vote held by House Republicans on Wednesday night. Moyle, R-Star, will take over the top spot in House leadership that had been held by Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, for the past 10 years.
kmvt

Intermountain Gas submits request to increase Idaho prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas customers in Southern Idaho could soon be seeing a slight increase in cost on their gas bill from Intermountain Gas. The company has submitted a request to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to increase costs by 4.4% for residential customers and 1.5% for commercial customers.
Big Country News

Fourth Idaho Snowplow Struck this Season

BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fourth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. Both of the last 2 plow strikes occurred near Soda Springs, ID. According to the ITD, fortunately nobody was injured in...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
