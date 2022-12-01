Read full article on original website
Courthouse News Service
Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry
(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Open for business: Twin Falls Rep. Clow gets new leadership spot in Idaho House
Rep. Lance Clow will lead an Idaho House committee for the fifth straight year. He’ll just be sitting in a different chair. The Twin Falls Republican was assigned Friday to serve as chairman of the Business Committee for the new-look House following four years at the front of the Education Committee, one of the more notable decisions made by newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Moyle.
How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington
BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
Idaho Democrats lose one of two seats on powerful budget-setting committee
In a historical departure, Idaho House Democrats will have half as many members on the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee in the 2023 legislative session, after Republican leadership cut the Democratic seats from two to one. The House announced its committee assignments during a short floor session Friday morning. The Appropriations committee, which is a joint […] The post Idaho Democrats lose one of two seats on powerful budget-setting committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Fall 2022 Idaho Reading Indicator Results Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels
BOISE - The latest results from Idaho’s early reading test, the Idaho Reading Indicator, show overall proficiency exceeding pre-pandemic levels, with especially strong improvement in kindergarten and first grade. Statewide results in the fall IRI indicate 56.7% of students in kindergarten through third grade are reading at grade level,...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho
Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: GOP 'rules' reveal grand hypocrisy
December: the month we brace for a grave and life-changing experience. Birth of a Savior? Turning point of winter? End of a year? No, January starts a new Legislature, and as Mark Twain wrote, “Our lives, our liberty, and our property are never in greater danger than when Congress is in session.”
Should Idaho Employers Still Be Measuring Ability Based On Urine?
Recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in Idaho despite numerous efforts to reverse voters' views on the lifestyle through proposed legislation. The hard reality is many Idahoans smoke marijuana daily, and Gem State businesses might be struggling to maintain a high level of productivity based on test results from a cup of urine.
10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw
If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
Navy Attack Submarine Named for Idaho Welcomes new Commander
GROTON, CT - The USS IDAHO, a Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine currently under construction, is on schedule to be christened in 2024 and commissioned into active US Navy service in 2025. This is the first Navy vessel to be named after Idaho in over 100 years. A committee of Idaho volunteers is working to plan for the warship’s christening and commissioning activities under guidelines set by the Secretary of the Navy.
Rep. Mike Moyle Elected new Speaker of the Idaho House
BOISE - Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, was elected speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives in a private vote held by House Republicans on Wednesday night. Moyle, R-Star, will take over the top spot in House leadership that had been held by Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, for the past 10 years.
Wyoming Governor Sues Biden Administration Over oil and gas Contracts
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
19 Idaho Ski Resorts That Make Idaho a Premiere Ski Destination
Idaho’s magnificent natural beauty is only outdone by the state’s 19 Ski Resorts, epic steeps, and legendary backcountry, which has 28,000 feet of vertical terrain on over 18,000 acres. It’s easy to see why these Idaho Ski Resorts might just become your new favorite powder playground.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Washington state ranked 31st in the nation for drop in unemployment claims
SEATTLE – Washington state ranks in the bottom half of the country in terms of week-over-week decreases in unemployment claims, according to an analysis from WalletHub released on Thursday. “Washington ranks 31st in terms of unemployment claims decreasing,” said Jill Gonzalez, analyst for the personal finance website. To...
Partisan Battle Ignited Immediately After Swearing-in of new Idaho House Speaker
BOISE – Mike Moyle was sworn in Thursday as the first new speaker of the Idaho House in a decade, and his first move was to ignite a major partisan battle by informing the minority that he planned to allow only a single Democrat to serve on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the key panel that writes every state budget.
kmvt
Intermountain Gas submits request to increase Idaho prices
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas customers in Southern Idaho could soon be seeing a slight increase in cost on their gas bill from Intermountain Gas. The company has submitted a request to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to increase costs by 4.4% for residential customers and 1.5% for commercial customers.
WATCH: Idaho Snowmobiler Gets Pitched Into Powdery Heaven
For anyone who has had the good fortune to extensively explore the state of Idaho, there's probably one memory that stands out as resembling divine intervention in the form of nature. One snowmobiler in central Idaho had an entire winter wonderland as a personal playground and made the most of the opportunity.
Fourth Idaho Snowplow Struck this Season
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fourth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. Both of the last 2 plow strikes occurred near Soda Springs, ID. According to the ITD, fortunately nobody was injured in...
