Marietta eyes $500k facelift for West Dixie Park

Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker stands beside a puddle at West Dixie Park, where drainage issues were on display after a storm rolled through the area. Jake Busch

MARIETTA — The City Council is considering renovations to West Dixie Park, a 2.2-acre property between West Dixie Avenue and Hedges Street, just south of the Confederate Cemetery, which some council members believe is in dire need of a makeover.

The council’s Parks and Recreation Committee voted unanimously this week to explore a “minimal design” proposed by Parks and Recreation Director Rich Buss, which would run the city roughly $500,000.

“Right now there is $60,000 allocated for construction in the parks bond, which doesn’t go a long way to renovate the park,” Buss said.

Councilman Johnny Walker, chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee, told the MDJ there is money from the city’s special 1% sales tax the city can use for the park. He added the council would need to do more research into funding beyond what is allocated by the parks bond.

Buss said his department has done design work for what it views as a “minimal design” for park upgrades, including a new playground, a looping concrete path that would be 500-600 feet in length, improvements to an existing pavilion and a new picnic area.

Those improvements, Buss said, would cost the city somewhere between $520,000 and $550,000, and the addition of restrooms would cost another $150,000. Restrooms are typically added wherever the city builds picnic or other gathering areas, he said.

A more “full blown version” of park upgrades would include an all-new pavilion and a connection from West Dixie Avenue to Hedges Street, he said. That version would carry a price tag between $1.02 million and $1.25 million.

At its committee meetings Tuesday, the council discussed how much it’s willing to spend for upgrades to the park.

“While I love the big one, I can live with the smaller scale,” Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said. “Right now, if you’ve ever been to that park, what it’s got, it’s got some water issues, so the parking lot spends most of its time kind of under water, the grass is a little soggy most of the time ... the pavilion is old, and there’s only one picnic table. The park is very sad.”

She said even minimal improvements “would just bring that park up to something that was usable, because right now, really no one ever goes in there.”

Walker met the MDJ at West Dixie Park Wednesday afternoon, after rain had soaked the area the night before. The park’s drainage issues were on full display, with large puddles scattered throughout the grass and in the small parking lot.

“This park needs some attention,” Walker said, adding many people probably are not aware the park exists, but that improvements could attract more visitors.

“This is a really up-and-coming area here,” Walker said. “You’ve got a lot of new homes, people are buying these nice little homes and redoing them.”

Carole Dotson, who in August moved to the neighborhood with her family, said the park is “a cute little area” where she walks her dog, Trout, every day. She said the neighborhood has many young families who would likely appreciate upgrades to the park.

“I think there’s a pretty active (homeowners’ association) and a community board ... trying to just make sure that we can give back and invest in this area because we love it, we all chose to live here,” Dotson said.