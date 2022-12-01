ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta eyes $500k facelift for West Dixie Park

By Jake Busch, jbusch, Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com, Jennifer Hall
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldNgR_0jTpwV4h00
Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker stands beside a puddle at West Dixie Park, where drainage issues were on display after a storm rolled through the area. Jake Busch

MARIETTA — The City Council is considering renovations to West Dixie Park, a 2.2-acre property between West Dixie Avenue and Hedges Street, just south of the Confederate Cemetery, which some council members believe is in dire need of a makeover.

The council’s Parks and Recreation Committee voted unanimously this week to explore a “minimal design” proposed by Parks and Recreation Director Rich Buss, which would run the city roughly $500,000.

“Right now there is $60,000 allocated for construction in the parks bond, which doesn’t go a long way to renovate the park,” Buss said.

Councilman Johnny Walker, chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee, told the MDJ there is money from the city’s special 1% sales tax the city can use for the park. He added the council would need to do more research into funding beyond what is allocated by the parks bond.

Buss said his department has done design work for what it views as a “minimal design” for park upgrades, including a new playground, a looping concrete path that would be 500-600 feet in length, improvements to an existing pavilion and a new picnic area.

Those improvements, Buss said, would cost the city somewhere between $520,000 and $550,000, and the addition of restrooms would cost another $150,000. Restrooms are typically added wherever the city builds picnic or other gathering areas, he said.

A more “full blown version” of park upgrades would include an all-new pavilion and a connection from West Dixie Avenue to Hedges Street, he said. That version would carry a price tag between $1.02 million and $1.25 million.

At its committee meetings Tuesday, the council discussed how much it’s willing to spend for upgrades to the park.

“While I love the big one, I can live with the smaller scale,” Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said. “Right now, if you’ve ever been to that park, what it’s got, it’s got some water issues, so the parking lot spends most of its time kind of under water, the grass is a little soggy most of the time ... the pavilion is old, and there’s only one picnic table. The park is very sad.”

She said even minimal improvements “would just bring that park up to something that was usable, because right now, really no one ever goes in there.”

Walker met the MDJ at West Dixie Park Wednesday afternoon, after rain had soaked the area the night before. The park’s drainage issues were on full display, with large puddles scattered throughout the grass and in the small parking lot.

“This park needs some attention,” Walker said, adding many people probably are not aware the park exists, but that improvements could attract more visitors.

“This is a really up-and-coming area here,” Walker said. “You’ve got a lot of new homes, people are buying these nice little homes and redoing them.”

Carole Dotson, who in August moved to the neighborhood with her family, said the park is “a cute little area” where she walks her dog, Trout, every day. She said the neighborhood has many young families who would likely appreciate upgrades to the park.

“I think there’s a pretty active (homeowners’ association) and a community board ... trying to just make sure that we can give back and invest in this area because we love it, we all chose to live here,” Dotson said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Citizen Online

Commercial rezonings at 2 major Fayette intersections will bring big changes

On Peachtree City’s south border, a big change is afoot for the intersection of Ga. Highway 74 South and Ga. Highway 85. The Fayette County Commission is being asked to approve rezoning 12.6 acres on the southwest side of the intersection for a gas-station-convenience store with retail tenant space.
Monroe Local News

Loganville to consider separate applications to make way for commercial center and retail shops

The annexations and rezonings are on Highways 78 and 81 respectively. The Loganville City Council will have its December 2022 work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.
accesswdun.com

Tadmore Park reopens after 12 years

Tadmore Park was filled with the joyful screams of children for the first time in 12 years after it officially reopened Thursday. County administrators, commissioners and community members gathered to cut the ribbon and celebrate its reopening. There was a large turnout, and a preschool class had the chance to test out the new playground equipment.
TheAtlantaVoice

Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost

Driving down Cascade Road towards I-285 from the West End community, most would not realize that this area of Fulton County was once one of the largest native settlements in the state of Georgia. Originally named “Oktahatalofa and Sulecauga,” the section was more recently known to Atlantans as the former “Sandtown-Buzzard’s Roost.”  As late as […] The post Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
13WMAZ

Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
The Citizen Online

Quick stops can lead to quick losses

Need to make a quick stop at the convenience store? Don’t forget to take your wallet with you instead of leaving it in the vehicle that you didn’t lock. That is what happened to a man who stopped in at the Circle K on East Lanier Avenue in Fayetteville on Nov. 30.
accesswdun.com

NGHS breaks ground on new medical plaza in Bethlehem

Northeast Georgia Health System officials gathered Thursday to break ground on a new medical plaza in Bethlehem. “Northeast Georgia Health System has been a key part of this community for years, with the Barrow hospital providing our people with the care they need,” Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners said.
R.A. Heim

Many Atlanta residents have received hundreds of dollars from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
accesswdun.com

Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County

A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
accesswdun.com

Friday afternoon fire destroys Buford home

No one was hurt, but a man and woman were displaced after their home caught fire Friday afternoon in Buford. The residential fire happened in the 5700 block of Avonley Creek Drive NE at about 12:54 p.m. One neighbor who called 911 was concerned for the homeowner’s safety. The caller said the homeowner worked at night, and they had not seen him escape.
fox5atlanta.com

Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy