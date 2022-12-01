Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Outrage as Texan who filed lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness had their business loans forgiven
This week District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
Meet a Republican who would have all $10,000 of his student loans canceled under Biden's plan but thinks it's an unfair policy
Matthew, 28, would get all of his loans forgiven under the program, but he predicts the Supreme Court will overturn it.
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Biden's student-loan forgiveness remains blocked after another federal court rejects the administration's attempt to revive its debt relief
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that it would not grant Biden's request to move forward with his student-debt cancellation plan.
Supreme Court agrees to review the legality of Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Here’s what that means for borrowers￼
At stake: Hundreds of billions of dollars for an estimated 40 million borrowers.
Supreme Court says Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked for now, schedules arguments for February
The Supreme Court said Thursday that President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to hear oral arguments in the case in February, with a decision expected by June.
Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says
A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
The Trump-appointed judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness compared the debt relief to a law enabling Hitler
Mark Pittman, a federal judge in Texas, blocked Biden's student-debt relief last week. In a hearing prior to the ruling, Pittman compared the relief to a law that gave Hitler power. Some legal experts have criticized the decision, arguing the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge the relief plan...

Fox News parts ways with Lara Trump as a contributor, citing father-in-law's presidential campaign
Donald Trump's announced 2024 bid for the White House means a member of his family will no longer be getting a Fox News paycheck. The network confirmed Saturday it has parted ways with Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law. Lara Trump, who is married to Trump's son Eric, became a paid contributor for the conservative-leaning network last year.
Biden student debt relief plan thrown out by Texas judge; new applications halted
WASHINGTON — Late Thursday a federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, ruling that the program is unlawful, in a blow to 16 million student debt borrowers already approved for relief. The U.S. Department of Education now is no longer accepting applications...

Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ protections at center of another Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON — To Lorie Smith, her lawsuit is a free speech crusade. To her opponents, it's an effort to weaken laws aimed at combating LGBTQ discrimination. A conservative evangelical Christian who opposes same-sex marriage and runs a business in Colorado designing websites, including for nuptials, Smith sued the state because she would like to accept customers planning opposite-sex weddings but reject requests made by same-sex couples wanting the same service.
The White House is reportedly considering extending the student-loan payment pause again as Biden's debt relief sits in federal courts
The White House is considering extending the student-loan payment pause again, per The Washington Post. This comes as Biden's debt relief is on pause after federal courts blocked its implementation. The legal process could take months, but the administration is confident it will prevail in court. Student-loan borrowers might not...
What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers After Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's Debt Forgiveness Plan?
A U.S. District Court Judge in Texas has ruled that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional, leaving millions of student loan borrowers in limbo after they were promised debt relief last August.
The Biden loan forgiveness agenda continues despite court battles
If you missed the Biden administration’s latest student loan repayment pause in the run-up to Thanksgiving, that might have been the point. They announced that the administration will extend the COVID-19-related pause on student loan repayment, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona claimed the move is merely to “alleviate uncertainty.” However, he and his team are to blame for perpetuating any uncertainty by attempting to use power they do not have to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Will Biden’s Plan be Implemented in February 2023?
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program has been blocked by the US Supreme Court, which issued its decision on Thursday. The case’s arguments have been set for February of 2019. The court’s brief order did not mention any dissents or offered no explanation for the decision. It...
Legal losses keep coming for Biden's student loan relief plan
The 5th Circuit Court rejected a Education Department appeal on Wednesday, the latest setback in several parallel lawsuits. The administration is expected to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in.
