If you missed the Biden administration’s latest student loan repayment pause in the run-up to Thanksgiving, that might have been the point. They announced that the administration will extend the COVID-19-related pause on student loan repayment, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona claimed the move is merely to “alleviate uncertainty.” However, he and his team are to blame for perpetuating any uncertainty by attempting to use power they do not have to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt.

3 DAYS AGO