Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says

A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
Business Insider

The White House is reportedly considering extending the student-loan payment pause again as Biden's debt relief sits in federal courts

The White House is considering extending the student-loan payment pause again, per The Washington Post. This comes as Biden's debt relief is on pause after federal courts blocked its implementation. The legal process could take months, but the administration is confident it will prevail in court. Student-loan borrowers might not...
The Hill

The Biden loan forgiveness agenda continues despite court battles

If you missed the Biden administration’s latest student loan repayment pause in the run-up to Thanksgiving, that might have been the point. They announced that the administration will extend the COVID-19-related pause on student loan repayment, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona claimed the move is merely to “alleviate uncertainty.” However, he and his team are to blame for perpetuating any uncertainty by attempting to use power they do not have to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt.

