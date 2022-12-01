ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla denies report of China production cut

For Tesla (TSLA) in China, there's a bit of good news and some potential bad news. According to Tesla China through news agency Xinhua, the automaker delivered 100,291 EVs from its Giga Shanghai factory in November — an all-time record and the first time it's topped 100,000 deliveries. The...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Expect New Jersey (NJ SNAP) Payments in December and How To Get EBT Discounts

New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the state level by the Department of Human Services in New Jersey. NJ SNAP benefits are paid out according to the same monthly schedule based on the seventh digit of your case number, including December 2022.
Can a hot toddy really help relieve cold symptoms? Experts say yes — sort of

The folklore goes that a hot toddy – the alcoholic drink composed of hot water, lemon juice, honey and whiskey or rum or brandy – can soothe your sore throat or clear your winter cold-induced congestion. And many people are believers. Sarah Belizaire-Butler, 39, a company director at...
Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

In a year of rampant inflation—not seen since the early 1980s—Costco (COST) was a warm hug to millions of loyal members by keeping prices for everything from food to gasoline as low as possible, just as rivals were aggressively jacking up prices. It also provided a warm hug...

