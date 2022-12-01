Read full article on original website
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Tesla denies report of China production cut
For Tesla (TSLA) in China, there's a bit of good news and some potential bad news. According to Tesla China through news agency Xinhua, the automaker delivered 100,291 EVs from its Giga Shanghai factory in November — an all-time record and the first time it's topped 100,000 deliveries. The...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Expect New Jersey (NJ SNAP) Payments in December and How To Get EBT Discounts
New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the state level by the Department of Human Services in New Jersey. NJ SNAP benefits are paid out according to the same monthly schedule based on the seventh digit of your case number, including December 2022.
Can a hot toddy really help relieve cold symptoms? Experts say yes — sort of
The folklore goes that a hot toddy – the alcoholic drink composed of hot water, lemon juice, honey and whiskey or rum or brandy – can soothe your sore throat or clear your winter cold-induced congestion. And many people are believers. Sarah Belizaire-Butler, 39, a company director at...
Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco
In a year of rampant inflation—not seen since the early 1980s—Costco (COST) was a warm hug to millions of loyal members by keeping prices for everything from food to gasoline as low as possible, just as rivals were aggressively jacking up prices. It also provided a warm hug...
US man detained in Saudi Arabian max-security prison after remarks during religious pilgrimage
For many Muslims, visiting Saudi Arabia for religious pilgrimages is an important part of their spiritual life. But for a metro Detroit father, his journey of faith for the Islamic pilgrimage known as Umrah, which he made with his two sons, has turned into a nightmare; he's been imprisoned for more than a month.
