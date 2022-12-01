ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas dinner Pre-orders Can be Made Now at This Popular Diner

Christmas Dinner Pre-orders for To-Go Meals This Year at The Hayden Includes a Smoked Turkey. Enjoy a Christmas dinner at home from The Hayden, located at 4025 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209. They will offer a to-go Christmas meal this year that includes a smoked turkey, an assortment of homemade sides, pies & batched cocktails, all available for purchase individually, or as a whole meal. Pre-orders can be placed online at the eatery’s website from December 1st-16th.
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
Reggie and Dro Social Club

Reggie & Dr is a legal cannabis store & social club for CBD hemp flower in Texas. Check out this clip for a look inside.
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?

Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

