ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Indiana AG files complaint against doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has brought an administrative action against Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnuyO_0jTpvorP00
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed an administrative complaint with Indiana's Medical Licensing Board in an effort to punish Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim. Photo courtesy of Indiana Attorney General's office.

Rokita claims Bernard "violated federal and Indiana law related to patient privacy and the reporting of child abuse." He filed the administrative action against Dr. Bernard with Indiana's Medical Licensing Board.

Bernard filed a termination of pregnancy report and also alerted the state government that the 10-year-old had suffered abuse, according to the Indianapolis Star.

"Dr. Bernard violated the law, her patient's trust, and the standards for the medical profession when she disclosed her patient's abuse, medical issues and medical treatment to a reporter at an abortion rights rally to further her political agenda," Rokita said in a statement .

Bernard provided the abortion to the young rape victim, who was forced to travel to Indiana for the medical procedure when Ohio enacted a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Kathleen Delaney, Bernard's attorney, said the attorney general's attempt to punish Bernard was "a last-ditch effort to intimidate Dr. Bernard and other providers of abortion care."

Bernard filed a lawsuit in November against the Indiana attorney general for using "meritless" complaints to justify subpoenas for medical records in the case.

This case drew national attention in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.

Rokita said in his statement, "This case is not about whether an abortion was performed. It also is not about the Office exposing anyone's medical file. Those were arguments designed to thwart our investigation into the physician's behavior."

Indiana's medical licensing board will determine how to handle Rokita's administrative action against Bernard.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 41

TryLogic
4d ago

2024 elections will determine whether we remain a democracy.The ultra-conservative, pro-authoritarian wing of the GOP are using the exact same tactics, down to specific phraseology, that Hitler used in the 1930s to gain power. They are, as he did, using the threat of socialism - which most can’t even define — to promote their plutocratic agenda. They aim to divert the voting public’s attention toward a false narrative while implementing laws that suppress voter participation, enact Draconian laws, moving us closer to a fascist society.Vote Democrat. The 🐃 you save may be your own. (I hope that’s a donkey emoji🙃)

Reply(8)
31
BOB_ JCP
4d ago

The people needed to know the truth about this 10yr old and what happened to her because the Right quickly jumped on it and labeled it fake news. Anything that doesn't fit with in Republicans agenda is either fake , fraudulent or stolen.

Reply(1)
41
Roy Dalrymple
4d ago

okay people in that state turn a complaint and to the courts about the AG for putting a child live in danger and the people of Ohio is to complain to the courts against the lawmakers that passed these laws without sending it to voters and put them in prison for child endangerment

Reply(2)
16
Related
CNN

Judge denies emergency motion to block Indiana AG from accessing medical records in investigation of abortion services provided to 10-year-old

An Indiana judge has denied an emergency motion that in part requested to block the state's attorney general from accessing patient medical records in an investigation involving an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, according to an order filed in Marion County Superior Court Friday.
WIBC.com

Downs: Braun’s Decision Sends Big Ripples Through Hoosier Political Landscape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Election year 2024 will be one with a lot of shake-ups of Indiana’s political landscape, says one expert on the matter. Andy Downs is professor emeritus of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. He tells Indy Politics that Sen. Mike Braun’s intent to return home to Indiana to run for governor carries a lot of weight on who else may run for the chief executive role in Indiana’s government.
WNDU

Indiana’s abortion ban temporarily blocked by second lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana says the state’s abortion ban has been temporarily blocked by a second lawsuit. The organization claims the ban violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The plaintiffs represent a wide variety of faiths who argue that not all religions believe human life begins at conception.
WBKR

Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?

We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
The 74

COVID Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Damages for Closing College Campuses in 2020

The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and […]
WOWO News

Opioid settlement cash to be in local hands within a week

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Months after Indiana’s attorney general said he’d send about 660 local governments their shares of the state’s $507 million opioid crisis settlement with drug manufacturers and distributers, none have received the money. But the state agencies coordinating the effort now say...
WTHR

Dr. Bernard calls Rokita’s discipline push 'unlawful,' asks court to intervene

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor is asking a judge to stop the Indiana attorney general from seeking sanctions against her medical license. On Thursday, Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s attorneys asked a Marion County judge to make Attorney General Todd Rokita rescind an administrative complaint he filed Wednesday with the medical licensing board.
WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman

HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
indypolitics.org

Indiana’s Shifting Political Landscape

With Mike Braun filing paperwork to run for Governor it has created a major shift in Indiana’s political landscape. Indy Politics speaks with Andrew Downs, emeritus professor of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Ft. Wayne. We discuss the shifting landscape to determine whether is...
FOX59

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
14news.com

Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. The Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. According to the document, Judge...
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
103GBF

These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
492K+
Followers
69K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy