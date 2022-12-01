MACRON VISITS NEW ORLEANS— French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to Louisiana, the U.S. state most closely aligned with his country historically and culturally. Macron met with political leaders Friday and strolled through New Orleans’ historic French Quarter with Mayor Latoya Cantrell and former Mayor Mitch Landrieu. He paused to listen to a street brass band and nodded and clapped as they played “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Macron also says he met with billionaire Elon Musk for a “clear and honest discussion” about Twitter’s content moderation, days after a top EU official warned that the company must do more to protect users.

