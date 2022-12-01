ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville teen charged with breaking into home, assaulting three female victims

A Gainesville teen has been charged with breaking into a home on Thompson Bridge Road Friday and allegedly assaulting three female victims inside the home. Joseph Salazar, 17, illegally entered the residence just before 11 p.m. while the victims were sleeping according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
WJCL

Georgia man arrested on warrants after commenting on sheriff's office Facebook post

A Georgia man's comments on a sheriff's department Facebook post helped to get him arrested this week. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office post of its 'Most Wanted' list caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding, who left a comment asking, "What about me?" The sheriff's office saw it, confirmed Spaulding had...
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
Still Unsolved

A Young Woman Was Murdered The Day Before Her Birthday

SAVANNAH, GA — The family of a young woman is seeking help in solving her cold case. For more than 20 years, the family of Tara Louise Baker has been searching for answers to her murder. Tara was found dead in her apartment just before she turned 24 years old.
wrganews.com

36-year-old Adairsville Woman arrested for Murder in Gordon County

On Saturday Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Mt. Zion Road in the Resaca community in response to a report of a body of a man having been found. Deputies arrived and discovered the body inside an automobile. April Sue Tate, age 36, whose address is believed to be 25 Holcomb Spur, Adairsville, Georgia, was thereafter taken into custody at the scene without incident and transported to the county jail. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation as certain aspects of the matter involved neighboring jurisdictions. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Neither Tate nor the decedent was a Gordon County resident. In addition to a number of witnesses being questioned, a search warrant was executed as part of the investigation. GBI agents and Sheriff’s detectives took a number of items of physical evidence into custody and recovered the weapon believed to have been involved in the death. Tate has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man sentenced to 20 years for abusing, kidnapping woman, DA says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after jury finds him guilty of family violence and drug charges. According to the District Attorney, on Thursday, a Cherokee County jury convicted Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, of kidnapping, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.
The Albany Herald

Georgia pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
11Alive

1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
WMBB

Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
