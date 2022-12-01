Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
U.S. intel chief says Russia is using up ammunition in Ukraine faster than it can replace it
Russian forces in Ukraine are burning through ammunition faster than the country’s defense industry can replace it, U.S. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said Saturday. Russia is using up ammunition “quite quickly,” prompting Moscow to look to other countries for help, including North Korea, Haines told NBC News’ Andrea...
The quiet transformation of China’s greatest global weapon
When I first started investigating China’s top spy agency in 2020 for my book, “Spies and Lies: How China’s Greatest Covert Operations Fooled the World,” I thought espionage was its main game. But I soon realized that the Ministry of State Security’s covert influence operations have been at the forefront of its work to shape the world and our understanding of China. The United States must come to grips with China’s global covert power as Xi Jinping doubles down on international aggression, or risk allowing even more Chinese Communist Party interference in civil liberties and the functioning of democracy.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower seizes long-awaited 'glimmers' of justice: 'I'm ready to go to war'
Former computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac details his involvement in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and how it nearly bankrupted his business.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Netanyahu: Odds of nuclear war in Russia-Ukraine conflict 'not zero'
“Ukraine is a tragedy of monumental proportions, but it could actually be worse," Israel's Prime Minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu, said of the potential nuclear escalation of the war in Ukraine on Meet the Press. "In three-quarters of a century, we have not crossed that threshold. We must not cross that threshold."Dec. 4, 2022.
MTP Compressed: ‘Trump did great things for Israel,’ Netanyahu says
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu joined “Meet the Press” to discuss his legislative plans and respond to Donald Trump’s embrace of white supremacists and antisemites. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), the incoming Democratic whip, discussed the party's goals as they enter the House minority.Dec. 4, 2022.
Explosions rock 2 military airbases deep inside Russia
Ukraine was behind explosions that rocked two airbases deep inside Russia and killed three military personnel, Moscow said Monday. The blasts at sites hundreds of miles from the border between the two countries were the result of a Ukrainian drone attack, Russia's defense ministry said, potentially signaling a new ability for Kyiv to strike far from the front lines of the conflict.
U.S. Hobbled Long-Range Capability on Rocket Launchers it Gave to Ukraine: Report
Before giving Ukraine a number of advanced rocket systems that have allowed its forces to level the playing field, striking Russian units from far beyond enemy lines, the Pentagon quietly modified the system’s launchers so they were unable to fire long-range missiles, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported Monday that the Biden administration believed this was necessary to avoid the risk of escalating the conflict. Since June, the U.S. has given Kyiv around 20 advanced HIMARS, or M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, along with rockets with a 50-mile range that have allowed Ukrainian soldiers to target Russian command posts and ammunition deposits. But an unmodified HIMARS launcher has the capability to fire rockets with ranges of nearly 200 miles—long-range weapons that the U.S. has not provided but that Kyiv could potentially secure elsewhere, officials said. The Pentagon declined to comment on the exact nature of the modifications, which officials said involved adjustments to both hardware and software.Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Russian President Putin drives across Crimea bridge targeted by bomb
Russian President Vladimir Putin drove in a Mercedes across the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The leader spoke to officials about the restoration of the strategically important bridge, which was targeted by a truck bomb on October 8. The explosion took place on Putin’s 70th birthday, with the Russian president accusing Ukrainian forces of the strike.Dec. 5, 2022.
Congress could soon end the military's vaccine mandate under pressure from Republicans
WASHINGTON — Congress could soon end the military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Democratic leaders in both the House and Senate are considering allowing a Republican bill to suspend the mandate to advance, two Republican aides and one Democratic aide familiar with the matter told NBC News. The bill, as it...
Teen World Cup fan (and Qatari royal) goes viral in China as ‘dumpling wrapper prince’
HONG KONG — A 16-year-old who is believed to be a member of the Qatari royal family has become a sensation on Chinese social media after his visible disappointment over Qatar’s loss in the opening match of the World Cup, with fans affectionately calling him the “dumpling wrapper prince.”
Will Iranian regime disband morality police following protests?
After months of protests in Iran led by women, there are confusing signals over whether the nation’s morality police is being disbanded. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has more details on the violent crackdown.Dec. 6, 2022.
Thieves try to steal Banksy mural from scorched wall in Ukrainian town
A group of thieves were thwarted after they attempted to steal a mural by the renowned street artist Banksy on the outskirts of Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said Friday. The image of a woman in a bathrobe and gas mask holding a fire extinguisher, was cut away from the war damaged wall on the side of a scorched building in the Hostomel suburb of the Ukrainiain capital, Kyiv Regional Gov. Oleksii Kuleba said in a post on his Telegram channel.
North Korea fires more artillery shells into sea in response to South Korea drills
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said on Tuesday it had ordered military units to fire more artillery shells into the sea, the North’s official KCNA news agency reported, in response to South Korea’s ongoing drills across the border. The firing comes a day after North Korea...
Facebook owner Meta may remove news from platform if U.S. Congress passes media bill
Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Monday threatened to remove news from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes a proposal aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Alphabet's Google and Facebook. Sources briefed on the matter said lawmakers are considering adding the Journalism...
Belgium begins trial over 2016 Brussels bombings
BRUSSELS — Belgium begins proceedings on Monday in its largest-ever trial to determine whether 10 men played a part in the Islamist suicide bombings in Brussels in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured over 300. More than six years after the attacks, presiding judge Laurence Massart will confirm...
