A Neuroscientist Shares the 3 Exercises She Does to Stop Stress and Anxiety—in ‘Just a Few Minutes'

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hilary Duff Recalls ‘Horrifying' Eating Disorder Battle at Age 17
Hilary Duff is coming clean about her struggles as a teen. The Disney alum recently shared that she battled an eating disorder when she was 17. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" the 35-year-old Women's Health Australia. "It was horrifying."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gen Zers Are Coming Home for the Holidays on Mom and Dad's Dime, Study Says
About half of Generation Z plan to travel home this holiday season; however, many will rely on their parents to pick up the tab, according to a recent report. Along with rising costs for hotels and rental cars, airfares are up roughly 40% from the same time last year. Travel...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Noodle the Pug, Known for ‘Bones or No Bones' Predictions, Dies at Age 14
Noodle the pug, the beloved dog behind the viral “bones or no bones?” day predictions on TikTok, died on Friday, Dec. 2 at age 14. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle’s owner, announced the sad news in a short video addressed to fans and shared on his Instagram and TikTok pages.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
I Raised 2 Successful CEOs and a Doctor. Here's the No. 1 Skill I Wish More Parents Taught Their Kids Today
Developing skills like curiosity, kindness and emotional intelligence at a young age will help kids succeed as adults. But there's one skill that parents aren't teaching their kids enough of today: self-regulation. When kids learn to self-regulate, they better understand the importance of time and how to manage their own...
Comments / 0