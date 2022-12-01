Atlanta officer thrown from motorcycle after being hit by Hummer on I-75, GSP says

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer was taken to the hospital after police said they were involved in an accident Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol officials said the officer was hit on their motorcycle during a traffic stop on I-75 near Cleveland Avenue.

Troopers said the officer was trying to pull over a Chevrolet Impala. Instead of pulling to the right, the Chevrolet driver slowed down and stopped on the left shoulder. GSP said the shoulder was not wide enough for the entire car to pull out of the lane.

Authorities said when the officer tried to go up to the driver of the Chevrolet, he was hit by a Hummer. GSP said the Hummer driver had initially been in the HOV lane and tried to pass traffic in the second lane as traffic slowed for the stop.

When the officer was hit, they were thrown from his motorcycle, GSP said. The officer was alert, conscious, and breathing when taken to the hospital.

After the officer was hit, GSP said the Chevrolet caused a second crash due to being in the lane improperly. A Toyota Tacoma could not stop and rear-ended the Chevrolet, according to GSP.

Officials added that after rear-ending the Chevrolet, the Toyota Tacoma was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe’s passenger also went to the hospital.

The identities of the drivers and victims have not been released.

The incident shut down all lanes of I-75 northbound. Some lanes have since reopened.

The crashes are still under investigation.

