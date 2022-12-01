ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta officer thrown from motorcycle after being hit by Hummer on I-75, GSP says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHX71_0jTpuODG00

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer was taken to the hospital after police said they were involved in an accident Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol officials said the officer was hit on their motorcycle during a traffic stop on I-75 near Cleveland Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers said the officer was trying to pull over a Chevrolet Impala. Instead of pulling to the right, the Chevrolet driver slowed down and stopped on the left shoulder. GSP said the shoulder was not wide enough for the entire car to pull out of the lane.

Authorities said when the officer tried to go up to the driver of the Chevrolet, he was hit by a Hummer. GSP said the Hummer driver had initially been in the HOV lane and tried to pass traffic in the second lane as traffic slowed for the stop.

When the officer was hit, they were thrown from his motorcycle, GSP said. The officer was alert, conscious, and breathing when taken to the hospital.

After the officer was hit, GSP said the Chevrolet caused a second crash due to being in the lane improperly. A Toyota Tacoma could not stop and rear-ended the Chevrolet, according to GSP.

Officials added that after rear-ending the Chevrolet, the Toyota Tacoma was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe’s passenger also went to the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The identities of the drivers and victims have not been released.

The incident shut down all lanes of I-75 northbound. Some lanes have since reopened.

The crashes are still under investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZU7d_0jTpuODG00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
Nationwide Report

2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Atlanta on Saturday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of County Line Road SW and Campbellton Road SW. The driver lost control of their vehicle while traveling west on Campbellton Road. The car reportedly rolled over several times before coming to a stop off the road, according to the accident unit.
fox5atlanta.com

1 driver killed, 1 driver hospitalized in I-285 head-on collision

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Investigators with the Dunwoody Police Department are looking into a fatal car crash that took place on I-285 eastbound at North Peachtree Road early Saturday morning. Around 2:14 a.m. officers found the black Jeep Cherokee and red Honda minivan that collided on the roadway. Both vehicles took...
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
Monroe Local News

Update: Woman critically injured in the crash Saturday night did not survive her injuries.

UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in Saturday nights single-vehicle crash did not survive her injuries. She has been identified as Brentsie Walton, 55, of Monroe. Her next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
fox5atlanta.com

Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
Monroe Local News

Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash

UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
fox5atlanta.com

Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say

ATLANTA - A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m....
The Citizen Online

Quick stops can lead to quick losses

Need to make a quick stop at the convenience store? Don’t forget to take your wallet with you instead of leaving it in the vehicle that you didn’t lock. That is what happened to a man who stopped in at the Circle K on East Lanier Avenue in Fayetteville on Nov. 30.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Community raises more than $7K for man killed while trying to stop driver doing donuts

TUCKER, Ga. — Friends and family of a man killed by a teenage driver doing donuts in a parking lot have raised more than $7,500 to help with his funeral expenses. Spencer Feuerstein, 31, was hit and killed outside of the Tucker store he worked at on Nov. 10. Police said a driver was doing donuts in the parking lot outside of Hollywood Feed when Feuerstein went out to try to stop him.
fox5atlanta.com

Former Atlanta police officer sentenced for raping Cherokee County woman

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A former Atlanta police officer was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison and will be on probation for the rest of his life after being found guilty of rape. Lionel Joseph Dely, 33, of Marietta, was sentenced late last month after being found guilty of...
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say

ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
wrganews.com

36-year-old Adairsville Woman arrested for Murder in Gordon County

On Saturday Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Mt. Zion Road in the Resaca community in response to a report of a body of a man having been found. Deputies arrived and discovered the body inside an automobile. April Sue Tate, age 36, whose address is believed to be 25 Holcomb Spur, Adairsville, Georgia, was thereafter taken into custody at the scene without incident and transported to the county jail. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation as certain aspects of the matter involved neighboring jurisdictions. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Neither Tate nor the decedent was a Gordon County resident. In addition to a number of witnesses being questioned, a search warrant was executed as part of the investigation. GBI agents and Sheriff’s detectives took a number of items of physical evidence into custody and recovered the weapon believed to have been involved in the death. Tate has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
145K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy