Specialist raises awareness for World AIDS Day 2022

By Charline Charles, Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Allen Levine
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and this year’s theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.”

Dr. Ofole Mgbako, HIV specialist and section chief of infectious diseases at NYC Health and Hospitals Bellevue joined PIX11 Morning News to offer information on the fight against HIV in New York City.

Watch the video player for the full interview.

